Nivika Fastigheter AB: Nivika Fastigheter AB (publ)Interim Report January - September 2025

Continued growth in all key ratios through acquisitions of high-yielding properties and completed projects along the West Swedish triangle. Revenue increased by 9 percent, net operating income by 11 percent, and profit from property management by 14 percent. Net lettings amounted to SEK 8 million during the quarter.

July - September 2025
(Figures in brackets refer to the same period last year)

  • Total rental income increased by 9% to SEK 194 million (178)
  • Net letting was SEK 8 million (3)
  • Net operating income increased by 11% to SEK 154 million (139)
  • Profit from property management increased by 14% to SEK 74 million (65)
  • Cash flow from operating activities before changes in working capital
    increased by 2% to SEK 142 million (140)
  • Change in value for investment properties amounted to SEK 21 million (29),
    of which realised changes in value amounted to SEK 4 million (0)
  • Changes in value of interest rate derivatives amounted to SEK 28 million (-69)
  • Comprehensive income for the period amounted to SEK 110 million (5)
  • Earnings per share SEK 1.15 (0.1)

January - September 2025 (9 months)
(Figures in brackets refer to the same period last year)

  • Total rental income increased by 11% to SEK 577 million (520)
  • Net letting was SEK 32 million (9)
  • Net operating income increased by 14% to SEK 425 million (373)
  • Profit from property management increased by 15% to SEK 191 million (166)
  • Cash flow from operating activities before changes in working capital
    increased by 14% to SEK 384 million (337)
  • Change in value for investment properties amounted to SEK 63 million (56),
    of which realised changes in value amounted to SEK 4 million (10)
  • Changes in value of interest rate derivatives amounted to SEK -25 million (-73)
  • Comprehensive income for the period amounted to SEK 196 million (113)
  • Earnings per share SEK 2.05 (1.23)

"Nivika is growing and our key ratios continue to strengthen. Our tenants demonstrate resilience in managing economic fluctuations, and we have an attractive portfolio with a high occupancy rate. The Gnosjö region, the epicentre of Swedish light industry, shows endurance, and it is therefore not surprising that more companies want to establish themselves in the region. This, combined with our continued ability to find high-yielding business opportunities, makes me look to the future with confidence. Nivika has all the prerequisites to continue its profitable growth and thereby create value for our shareholders."

Sverker Källgården, CEO

Key Figures2025 9 months Jan-Sep2025 9 months Jan-Sep2024/25 R-12 Jan-Sep2023/24 16 months Sep-Dec
MSEK
Rental Income577520765923
Net operating income425373555655
Profit from property management191167249266
Comprehensive income196113277200
Property value12 71911 49012 71911,788
Economic occupancy rate residential, %99999996
Economic occupancy rate commercial, %94949495
Net loan-to-value ratio, %49.849.849.846.9
Interest coverage ratio, times2.02.02.02.0x
Long-term net asset value per share, SEK67.264.667.265.2
Earning per share, SEK*2.01.32.92.1

This information is information that Nivika Fastigheter AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out below, at 07:00 CET on 6 November 2025.

En bild som visar skiss, linje, vit, diagram Automatiskt genererad beskrivning

For further information, please contact:
Sverker Källgården, CEO
Phone: 010-263 61 61
Email: sverker.kallgarden@nivika.se

Daniel Karlsson, CFO & IR
Phone: 010-263 61 43
Email: daniel.karlsson@nivika.se

About Nivika
Nivika is a real estate company based in Småland with the aim of long-term ownership, management, and development of properties, while creating profitable and sustainable value growth. The company operates in Jönköping, Värnamo, Växjö, and the West Coast, areas with strong growth potential and stable rental markets. The diversified property portfolio amounts to just over SEK 12.6 billion, of which two-thirds of the rental value consists of commercial properties. The commercial properties mainly comprise industrial, warehouse, office, and community service properties. Read more at www.nivika.se.

