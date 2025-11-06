

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Switzerland's unemployment rate increased slightly in October to the highest level in eight months, the State Secretariat for Economic Affairs, or SECO, said on Thursday.



The unadjusted unemployment rate came in at 2.9 percent in October, up from 2.8 percent in September. Moreover, a similar rate was last seen in February.



In the corresponding month last year, the jobless rate was 2.5 percent.



The number of registered unemployed persons increased to 135,212 in October from 133,233 in the prior month.



The youth unemployment rate, which is applied to the 15-24 age group, dropped to 3.1 percent from 3.2 percent.



Data also showed that the seasonally adjusted jobless rate remained stable at 3.0 percent.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News