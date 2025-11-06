Enity Holding AB: Enity Holding's results for the third quarter 2025

Delivering on targets

July - September 2025

Lending to the public increased by 8,9% on a last twelve-month basis ("LTM") to 30 514 MSEK (28 008 MSEK). Adjusted for currency effects, the increase was 10.2%.

Net interest income increased to 308 MSEK (277 MSEK), an increase of 11,3%.

Net credit losses amounted to 11 MSEK (6 MSEK), corresponding to a credit loss level LTM of 0,26% (0,20%).

Adjusted operating profit amounted to 163 MSEK (137 MSEK), an increase of 18,9%.

Net profit amounted for the quarter to 113 MSEK (101 MSEK) and adjusted operating profit less tax amounted to 130 MSEK (109 MSEK).

Adjusted C/I ratio for the quarter amounted to 45,9% (49,7%). Excluding the impact of the consolidation of Eiendomsfinans, the ratio was 43,1%.

Adjusted RoTE amounted to 21,4% (18,1%).

"We are delivering a solid report, well in line with our targets. Lending growth in the third quarter was good, despite a continued subdued Nordic housing market. The loan portfolio grew by 10% over the twelve-month period. We expect the Nordic housing market to improve in the coming years, and Enity is well positioned to enable more people to enter the housing market," says Björn Lander, CEO of Enity.

Jul-Sep Jul-Sep Jan-Sep Jan-Sep Jan-Dec MSEK 2025 2024 2025 2024 2024 Lending to the public 30 514,3 28 008,5 30 514,3 28 008,5 28 832,4 Deposits from the public 24 143,0 22 107,1 24 143,0 22 107,1 23 202,9 Net interest income 308,2 276,8 911,7 821,8 1 114,7 Net interest margin (%) 4,1% 4,0% 4,1% 4,0% 4,1% Operating profit 137,6 135,9 327,6 310,1 393,6 Profit/loss for the period 113,0 101,1 239,2 241,7 255,6 Credit losses, % 0,26% 0,20% 0,26% 0,20% 0,16% Adjusted C/I ratio (%) 45,9% 49,7% 45,3% 51,7% 51,5% Adjusted RoTE (%) 21,4% 18,1% 20,6% 16,7% 16,6% CET1 ratio, % 15,1% 16,3% 15,1% 16,3% 16,7% Adjusted operating profit 163,4 137,4 472,0 380,6 507,4 Adjusted operating profit less tax 129,7 109,1 374,7 302,2 402,9 Total capital ratio 18,6% 18,4% 18,5% 18,4% 18,7% Earnings per share 2,13 2,02 8,97 4,83 5,11 Number of employees 275 252 275 252 258

All about the report

For further information, please contact:

Björn Lander, CEO

+46 (0)73 673 1899

bjorn.lander@enity.com

Pontus Sardal, CFO

+46 (0)70 149 9315

pontus.sardal@enity.com

Sofia Svavar, Head of Investor Relations

+46 (0)70 761 80 53

sofia.svavar@enity.com

About Enity

Enity is a specialist mortgage provider operating in the Nordic region, creating innovative and inclusive mortgage solutions for approximately 33,000 customers across Sweden, Norway and Finland. Enity commenced operations in 2005, with a mission to provide sustainable access to the housing market for the underpenetrated, high-growth segment of borrowers not always well-served by high-street banks, despite low risk and strong potential. Enity serves its customers through a differentiated product offering across three brands: Bluestep Bank in all its geographies, Bank2 in Norway and 60plusbanken in Sweden. Today, Enity is a profitable market leader based on the size of its mortgage loan portfolio, with lending to the public of SEK 30.5 billion as of 30 September 2025, in a steadily growing market with a low-risk portfolio primarily comprised of fully secured mortgages.