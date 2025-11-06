Camurus AB: Camurus' Interim Report Third Quarter 2025

"High profitability and launch preparations for Oczyesa®"

Summary third quarter 2025

July - September

Total revenues grew 18% (25% at CER 1 ) to SEK 567 (480) million

) to SEK 567 (480) million Sales of Buvidal ® increased 8% (15% at CER 1 ) to SEK 455 (421) million

increased 8% (15% at CER ) to SEK 455 (421) million Brixadi ® royalties increased 91% (100% at CER 1 ) to SEK 111 (58) million

royalties increased 91% (100% at CER ) to SEK 111 (58) million Profit before tax increased 48% to SEK 245 (165) million

The cash position at the end of the quarter was SEK 3.5 (2.8) billion

Oczyesa ® (CAM2029) approved in the UK for the treatment of acromegaly

(CAM2029) approved in the UK for the treatment of acromegaly FDA and the European Commission granted orphan drug designation for CAM2029 for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease (ADPKD)

Anders Vadsholt assumed the role as Camurus' new CFO

January - September

Total revenues grew 37% to SEK 1,801 (1,314) million

Sales of Buvidal increased 19% (23% at CER1) to SEK 1,409 (1,185) million

Brixadi royalties increased 113% to SEK 274 (129) million

Profit before tax increased 120% to SEK 806 (366) million

Financial outlook 2025 updated: Guidance for total revenues lowered to SEK 2.3-2.6 billion from SEK 2.7-3.0 billion. Profit before tax maintained at SEK 0.9-1.2 billion.

Financial summary third quarter 2025

Total revenues SEK 567 (480) million

- whereof product sales SEK 455 (421) million, and royalties SEK 111 (58) million

- whereof product sales SEK 455 (421) million, and royalties SEK 111 (58) million OPEX SEK 298 (304) million

Operating result SEK 230 (142) million

Profit before tax SEK 245 (165) million

Result for the period SEK 193 (129) million

Earnings per share, after dilution, SEK 3.19 (2.16)

Cash position SEK 3,515 (2,751) million

1) At constant exchange rate

Fredrik Tiberg, President and CEO:

"Camurus had a robust third quarter with increased revenues and high profitability. Royalties from the sales of Brixadi® in the US contributed to growth, while the performance in Europe was weaker. Oczyesa® received a second regulatory approval for the treatment of acromegaly, and was recently launched in Germany as the first market in Europe. The NDA for Oclaiz in the US is ready for resubmission to the FDA, pending completion of an ongoing inspection at the contract manufacturer. Within our development portfolio, the Phase 3 study SORENTO of CAM2029 progressed in patients with neuroendocrine tumors alongside a Phase 1b study of CAM2056, semaglutide monthly depot, in participants with overweight or obesity. Topline results for CAM2056 are expected shortly."

