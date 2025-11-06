

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - The European Union Member States have reached an agreement on an ambitious new EU Nationally Determined Contribution under the Paris Agreement. Ahead of the UN Climate Change Conference (COP30) in Belém, Brazil, the EU is sending a strong, united signal to the global community that it remains firmly committed to achieving the Paris Agreement goals, and to working with global partners to cut greenhouse gas emissions. This clearly shows the EU's commitment and leadership, the European Commission said.



The new EU NDC, which will now be submitted to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change, is to reduce net GHG emissions by 66.25 -72.5 percent below 1990 levels by 2035, covering all sectors of the economy and all GHGs. This is an ambitious milestone on the path to a 90 percent net reduction by 2040 compared to 1990 levels and leading the way towards EU climate neutrality by 2050.



The Commission also welcomes the progress made by EU Member States on agreeing on a general approach on the 2040 EU climate target. They have agreed to a legally binding headline 2040 target of 90 percent with a domestic target of 85 percent and up to 5 percent of international carbon credits.



The EU now goes to COP30 with its new NDC, advanced discussions on the 2040 target, and a clear message: Europe is staying the course and delivering on its climate commitments, at home and on the global stage.



