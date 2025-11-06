

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold climbed above $4,000 per ounce on Thursday as the dollar eased from a four-month high hit in the previous session.



Spot gold jumped 0.9 percent to $4,014.07.07 an ounce while U.S. gold futures were up 0.8 percent at $4,023.20.



The dollar slipped from recent peaks as a prolonged U.S. government shutdown, surpassing 36 days, raised worries over the economic outlook.



U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy is expected to order a 10 percent reduction in air traffic at 40 major airports from Friday if the government shutdown continues, media reports suggest.



Traders are also reacting to the results from the U.S. elections 2025 and the latest developments in the U.S. Supreme Court on Trump tariffs.



In the first major elections since President Trump's return to office, Democrats celebrated election wins from coast to coast, setting the stage for a big 2026 midterm clash.



Supreme Court justices questioned the legality behind a wide swath of Donald Trump's tariffs on Wednesday and raised key constitutional questions about executive overreach and taxation, raising hopes that some of the duties may be rolled back.



Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, who attended the arguments on Wednesday, has said that the administration would switch to other tariff authorities if the court does not rule in its favor.



'The White House is always preparing for Plan B,' White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said ahead of the hearing.



President Trump called the case 'one of the most important cases in the history of our country', adding it would be 'devastating' for the country if the administration lost the case.



In economic news, U.S. jobless claims data and the Bank of England's interest rate decision will be in the spotlight later in the day.



The central bank is likely to keep interest rates unchanged in a closely contested decision before the chancellor's Budget.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News