

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The Trump administration has claimed that President Donald Trump kept his promise of closing the border and stopping the invasion of illegal migrants into the country.



Under President Trump, the number of illegal immigrants crossing the southern border are at historic lows after his rapid action to close the border on Day One, with illegal crossings plummeting to levels not seen in decades and virtually no illegal aliens being released into the country's interior, the White House said in an article published Wednesday, on the first anniversary of the presidential election.



The number of unaccompanied illegal immigrant children crossing into the country has reached a record low, according to it. At its peak under the Biden administration, 4.6 percent of illegal border crossings were unaccompanied minors - many of whom were victims of trafficking. In the first two weeks of March under President Trump, that percentage had already fallen to just 0.4 percent of illegal crossings.



After the Biden Administration lost track of 325,000 migrant children, the Trump Administration has located more than 13,000 of them, the White House said.



The Trump administration resumed construction of the border wall in the second term. Dozens of miles of new construction is underway, including new border barrier projects in El Paso and the Rio Grande Valley.



As per the White House data, the Trump Administration has arrested more than 150,000 illegal immigrants, deported more than 139,000 illegal immigrants, and released just nine illegal immigrants into the U.S.



The Trump administration halted the physical entry to the U.S. of illegal border crossers, suspended refugee resettlement, and dramatically lowered the number of refugees allowed into the country.



The administration is carrying out the largest deportation operation in American history and stopping the migrant crime epidemic.



The Trump Administration is dismantling human smuggling networks, sanctioning cartels and designating them as foreign terrorist organizations, and deporting gang members.



The Trump Administration has targeted the so-called 'sanctuary' jurisdictions that gave safe harbor to criminal illegal immigrants.



The national average for gasoline hit a four-year low under President Trump, dipping below $3 per gallon for the first time in years, the White House said.



