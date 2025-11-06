SalMar ASA: SalMar - Record high harvest volume and positive cost development

Record-high harvest volume in the quarter, reduced cost level and continued strong demand, sets the stage for improved performance going forward, but the financial result in the third quarter was as expected marked by low market prices for salmon.

Operational EBIT for Norway was NOK 858 million in Q3 2025. The harvest volume was 89,400 tons, and operational EBIT per kg was NOK 9.6. For the group, operational EBIT was NOK 711 million in Q3 2025. The harvest volume was 93,200 tons, and operational EBIT per kg was NOK 7.6.

The share of superior quality is back to normal levels, and there are still strong biological performances, particularly in Northern Norway, with positive cost development during the period.

Strong results from Sales and Industry, driven by positive contributions from contracts and flexibility in harvesting and processing facilities.

Weak results from Icelandic Salmon due to continued high cost levels.

Scottish Sea Farms continues to deliver good biological performance.

The merger with Wilsgård was completed in August, strengthening SalMar's presence in Northern Norway and paving the way for further sustainable growth.

"Low market prices for salmon during the period resulted as expected in weak financial results in the third quarter. However, the record-high harvest volume and the flexibility of our harvesting and processing facilities demonstrate the potential in our value chain. The positive underlying cost development and continued strong demand for our products, set the stage for improved results going forward," said Frode Arntsen, CEO of SalMar ASA.

Expect increased volume in 2026 and lower cost levels

The biological performance at sea has been good in terms of growth and survival so far this year, particularly in Northern Norway. SalMar entered the fourth quarter with record-high biomass. This supports increased volume going forward. Reduced price on several input factors and improved biological performance, support expectations of positive cost development across all segments in the fourth quarter.

For 2025 total harvest volume is expected to be 299,000 tons for the group, representing a 19 per cent increase compared to 2024.

For 2026, the volume is expected to increase. Considering the relative share from Scottish Sea Farms, the total harvest volume for the group is expected to be 319,000 tons, an increase of 20,000 tons or 7 per cent compared with 2025. SalMar expects 275,000 tons in Norway and Ocean, 21,000 tons in Iceland, and 45,000 tons in Scottish Sea Farms (100 per cent basis).

The year 2025 has been characterized by lower salmon prices and global uncertainty. SalMar expects limited global supply growth in 2026 compared to 2025 and is experiencing continued strong demand for its products.

The full report and presentation for the third quarter are attached.

SalMar's CEO Frode Arntsen and CFO Ulrik Steinvik will present the company's results today at 08:00 at Grand Hotel in Oslo. The presentation will also be webcast on www.salmar.no.

About SalMar

SalMar is one of the world's largest and most efficient producers of salmon. The Group has farming operations in Central Norway, Northern Norway, Offshore and Iceland, as well as substantial harvesting and secondary processing operations. In addition SalMar owns 50% of Scottish Sea Farms Ltd.

See www.salmar.no for more information about the company.

