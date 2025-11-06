VGP NV: VGP Trading Update

PRESS RELEASE

Regulated Information

6 November 2025, 7:00 am, Antwerp, Belgium: VGP NV ('VGP' or 'the Group') today published its trading update for the first ten months of '25:

Distributions of Joint Ventures expected of approximately € 80 million in '25;

Following principle agreement with Saga Joint Venture on geographic expansion, a third closing, exceeding € 500 million gross asset value, is targeted to close before year-end and is currently under due diligence;

Disposed of VGP Park Riga, allowing for + € 34.5 million cash recycling;

Reiteration of VGP's investment grade rating by Fitch with stable outlook and obtained new investment grade "BBB- stable outlook" by S&P Global Ratings.

Total renewable energy capacity installed at the end of the period increased YoY from 143MW to 180.8 MW (+26%) and the capacity of projects under construction or currently under permitting/design increased from 69.7MW to 115.7 MW (+66%). The Group has a further 93 projects in the pipeline reflecting a further 167.4 MW bringing the total renewable capacity installed and in the pipeline to a total of 463.9 MW.

[For the full trading update please see the press release in the attachment]





1 Including Joint Ventures at 100%. As at 31 October 2025 the annualised committed leases of the Joint Ventures stood at €291.2 million.

2 Includes pre-lets on development land. Pre-let of the pipeline under construction is 67% pre-let.

3 Including Joint Ventures at 100%.