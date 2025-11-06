Anzeige
Ecora Resources PLC Announces Director Share Dealings in Company

LONDON, UK / ACCESS Newswire / November 6, 2025 / Ecora (LSE:ECOR)(TSX:ECOR)(OTCQX:ECRAF) has received notification of the following transactions by Marc Bishop Lafleche, Chief Executive Officer and Kevin Flynn, Chief Financial Officer.

On 4 November 2025, Mr. Bishop Lafleche acquired 32,000 ordinary shares of 2 pence each in the Company ("Shares") at an average approximate price of £0.931 per share.

On 5 November 2025, Mr. Flynn acquired 21,175 Shares at an average approximate price of £0.954 per share.

These transactions took place on the London Stock Exchange.

Director Share Dealings - Further information

In accordance with Article 19 of the UK Market Abuse Regulation, the relevant FCA notification is set out below.

1.

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a.

Name

Mr. Marc Bishop Lafleche

2.

Reason for the notification

a.

Position/status

Chief Executive Officer of Ecora Resources PLC

b.

Initial notification/Amendment

Initial Notification

3.

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a.

Name

Ecora Resources PLC

b.

LEI

213800LXSV317746JZ71

4.

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a.

Description of the

Financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

2p Ordinary Shares

GB0006449366

b.

Nature of the transaction

Acquisition of shares

c.

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

£0.9307

32,000

d.

Aggregated information

· Aggregated volume

· Price

See above

e.

Date of the transaction

4 November 2025

f.

Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)

1.

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a.

Name

Mr. Kevin Flynn

2.

Reason for the notification

a.

Position/status

Chief Financial Officer of Ecora Resources PLC

b.

Initial notification/Amendment

Initial Notification

3.

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a.

Name

Ecora Resources PLC

b.

LEI

213800LXSV317746JZ71

4.

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a.

Description of the

Financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

2p Ordinary Shares

GB0006449366

b.

Nature of the transaction

Acquisition of shares

c.

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

£0.95411

21,175

d.

Aggregated information

· Aggregated volume

· Price

See above

e.

Date of the transaction

5 November 2025

f.

Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)

For further information:

Ecora Resources PLC

+44 (0) 20 3435 7400

Jason Gray - Company Secretary

Website:

www.ecora-resources.com

FTI Consulting

+44(0) 20 3727 1000

Sara Powell / Ben Brewerton / Nick Hennis

ecoraresources@fticonsulting.com

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: Ecora Resources PLC



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/ecora-resources-plc-announces-director-share-dealings-in-company-1097667

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
