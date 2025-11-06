

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - The European Union's Copernicus Sentinel 1-D satellite has been successfully launched aboard an Ariane 6 rocket from Europe's Spaceport in Kourou, French Guiana. The mission will maintain the world's most advanced radar-based Earth observation system, providing continuous, high-resolution images of the planet - day and night, in all weather conditions.



Developed under the EU Space Program and in close cooperation with the European Space Agency, Sentinel-1D will ensure the continuity of Europe's radar imaging capabilities, replacing Sentinel-1A launched in 2014.



Sentinel-1D data will support environmental monitoring, maritime surveillance, and emergency response. Its radar will help detect oil spills, illegal maritime activities, floods, icebergs, landslides, volcanic and seismic activity, and monitor forests and agricultural land. The satellite is also equipped with a Galileo-enabled receiver, enhancing Europe's autonomy and resilience in space by ensuring navigation independence.



Once fully calibrated, Sentinel-1D will begin delivering data freely to public and private users, strengthening Europe's position as a global leader in Earth observation, the European Commission said. Together with its Copernicus counterparts, it will continue to provide vital information for environmental protection, security, and sustainable growth across Europe and beyond.



Copernicus is the Earth Observation component of the EU Space Program.



