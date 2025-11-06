

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Kao Corp. (KAO.F, 4452.T) Thursday announced an increase in nine-month profit attributable to owners of the parent to 84.719 billion yen, from 71.027 billion yen last year.



On a pre-tax basis, earnings were 119.412 billion, up from 104.016 billion a year ago.



Basic earnings per share increased to 182.64 yen, from 152.85 yen year-over-year.



The provider of living care, health beauty care, life care, cosmetics, and chemical products reported net sales for the 9-month period of 1.232 trillion yen, up from 1.190 trillion yen last year.



Looking ahead to the fiscal year ending December 31, 2025, the company expects net income attributable to parents of 121 billion yen or basic earnings per share of 262.31 yen. Net sales for the fiscal period is expected to be 1.690 trillion yen, up 3.8 percent.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News