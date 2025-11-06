

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Auto Trader Group plc (AUTO.L) on Thursday reported higher profit for the six months ended September 2025, primarily driven by revenue growth.



Profit before taxation increased to £199.3 million from £187.5 million in the same period of 2024.



Operating profit rose to £200.1 million, compared with £188.4 million a year earlier.



Net profit attributable to equity holders of the parent climbed to £150.9 million from £139.6 million in the prior-year period. Earnings per share improved to 17.21 pence, compared with 15.52 pence a year earlier.



Revenue advanced 5% to £317.7 million, from £302.5 million in the first half of 2024.



Looking ahead, the company said its full-year outlook remains unchanged.



