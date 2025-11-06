London Stock Exchange Group PLC: LSEG Announces Strategic Partnership with Nasdaq

LSEG Announces Strategic Partnership with Nasdaq® to Deliver Enhanced Private Markets Data

LONDON, UK / ACCESS Newswire / November 6, 2025 / LSEG today announced a strategic partnership with Nasdaq to distribute institutional-grade private markets intelligence through LSEG's Workspace and Datafeeds.

Under the agreement, LSEG will license Nasdaq eVestment private markets datasets including Market Lens insights, hedge fund insights and Limited Partner (LP) intelligence. It will also include limited exclusive distribution of Nasdaq's private market datasets, private fund benchmarks, and deal-level benchmarks. Nasdaq's datasets will be integrated into LSEG's ecosystem, expanding transparency and decision-making capabilities across the private investment landscape.

The partnership builds on LSEG's recent launch of the UK's first Private Securities Market in September 2025, reinforcing its commitment to expanding private market infrastructure and data coverage. For Nasdaq, the collaboration reflects its broader strategy to embed transparency and liquidity into private markets, transforming how intelligence is accessed and how data is delivered across the investment ecosystem.

Gianluca Biagini, Group Co-Head, Data & Analytics, LSEG, said:

"This partnership underscores our commitment to delivering unparalleled private markets intelligence. By integrating Nasdaq's datasets with LSEG's existing capabilities, we are creating a best-in-class solution that serves the entire private market ecosystem. Together, we will provide richer content, deeper data coverage, and tools that empower our clients to make informed decisions."

Oliver Albers, Executive Vice President and Chief Product Officer, Capital Access Platforms, Nasdaq, said:

"Through this integration, we are extending the reach of Nasdaq's private market data to deliver greater transparency and more actionable intelligence across the global investment landscape. This partnership empowers investors with seamless access to critical insights in existing workflow solutions to drive better-informed decisions and market efficiency."

The combined offering brings together LSEG's editorial and transactional data on private companies with Nasdaq's fund performance and LP insights, creating a comprehensive solution for General Partners (GP), Limited Partners (LP), and advisors. It streamlines critical workflows across investment targeting, deal execution, fundraising, and portfolio optimisation, enabling more informed decisions and efficient capital deployment.

Contacts

LSEG Press Office

Lucie Holloway / Tarek Fleihan - External Communications

+44 (0)20 7797 1222

newsroom@lseg.com

About LSEG

LSEG is a leading global financial markets infrastructure and data provider, playing a vital social and economic role in the world's financial system. With our open approach, trusted expertise and global scale, we enable the sustainable growth and stability of our customers and their communities. We are dedicated partners with extensive experience, deep knowledge and a worldwide presence in data and analytics; indices; capital formation; and trade execution, clearing and risk management across multiple asset classes. LSEG is headquartered in the United Kingdom, with significant operations in 65 countries across EMEA, North America, Latin America and Asia Pacific. We employ over 26,000 people globally, more than half located in Asia Pacific. LSEG's ticker symbol is LSEG.

© 2025 Nasdaq, Inc. Nasdaq® and Nasdaq eVestment are trademarks of Nasdaq, Inc. in the U.S. and other countries. All rights reserved. This communication and the content found by following any link herein are being provided to you by Nasdaq eVestment, a business of Nasdaq, Inc. and certain of its subsidiaries (collectively, "Nasdaq"), for informational purposes only. Nothing herein shall constitute a recommendation, solicitation, invitation, inducement, promotion, or offer for the purchase or sale of any investment product, nor shall this material be construed in any way as investment, legal, or tax advice, or as a recommendation, reference, or endorsement by Nasdaq. Nasdaq makes no representation or warranty with respect to this communication or such content and expressly disclaims any implied warranty under law. At the time of publication, the information herein was believed to be accurate, however, such information is subject to change without notice. This information is not directed or intended for distribution to, or use by, any citizen or resident of, or otherwise located in, any jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to any law or regulation or which would subject Nasdaq to any registration or licensing requirements or any other liability within such jurisdiction. By reviewing this material, you acknowledge that neither Nasdaq nor any of its third-party providers shall under any circumstance be liable for any lost profits or lost opportunity, direct, indirect, special, consequential, incidental, or punitive damages whatsoever, even if Nasdaq or its third-party providers have been advised of the possibility of such damages.

This information is provided by Reach, the non-regulatory press release distribution service of RNS, part of the London Stock Exchange. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: London Stock Exchange Group PLC

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/exchange-traded-funds/lseg-announces-strategic-partnership-with-nasdaqr-1097664