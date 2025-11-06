Launch includes first Microsoft Dynamics 365 F&O connector for FP&A, simplifying data integration and enabling AI-powered finance

Vena, the only AI-powered planning platform built for the Microsoft technology ecosystem, today announced the general availability of six new pre-built, secure data connectors via Microsoft Fabric. Among them is the only pre-built Microsoft Fabric connector for Microsoft Dynamics 365 F&O (Finance and Operations)-the preferred integration method for Dynamics F&O data within the Microsoft ecosystem. This makes Vena the only FP&A platform enabling organizations to connect Dynamics 365 F&O data through Microsoft's recommended approach, ensuring faster, more reliable and future-ready data integration. These new connectors seamlessly unify multiple data sources, removing the challenges of data fragmentation.

The New Imperative for Connected Data

Finance and operations teams are under increasing pressure to unify data across systems, but many still struggle with siloed tools and manual processes that slow decision making. Leading analyst reports-including the 2025 Nucleus Research CPM Technology Value Matrix, Dresner's Wisdom of Crowds® EPM Study, the BPM Partners Vendor Landscape Matrix and the BARC Planning Survey 25-all emphasize that data integration is now a critical capability for financial planning and performance management platforms.

Despite the growing number of tools, 24% of BI users in a BARC study cited either poor data quality or poor data governance as a top issue for their projects, underscoring a clear market gap and ongoing pain point.

"Integrations shouldn't just move data from point A to point B. They should create a foundation for how organizations plan and operate in the future," said Hugh Cumming, Chief Technology Officer at Vena. "With Microsoft Fabric, we're giving our customers a unified, secure environment where data is always ready to inform the next decision. It's about enabling finance and business leaders to spend less time wrangling data and more time shaping strategy."

Benefits of Vena's Microsoft Fabric Integrations

Microsoft Fabric is quickly becoming the backbone of enterprise data strategies. Over 25,000 organizations globally have already adopted the platform, including 70% of the Fortune 500.

Tapping into this rapid adoption, Vena's Microsoft Fabric integrations provide:

Seamless, Microsoft-Native Integrations: Secure and scalable pre-built pipelines connect six source systems, maximizing existing Microsoft investments.

Secure and scalable pre-built pipelines connect six source systems, maximizing existing Microsoft investments. Faster, Smarter Data Management: Automated pipelines reduce manual effort and implementation time while providing real-time access to financial and operational data for proactive planning and reporting.

Automated pipelines reduce manual effort and implementation time while providing real-time access to financial and operational data for proactive planning and reporting. Flexible, Scalable, Future-Ready Framework: Vena's integration framework supports evolving business needs, ERP migrations and advanced analytics, delivering a modern, AI-powered foundation for end-to-end FP&A and enterprise-wide insights.

Vena's integration framework supports evolving business needs, ERP migrations and advanced analytics, delivering a modern, AI-powered foundation for end-to-end FP&A and enterprise-wide insights. Unique Availability and Flexibility: Vena is the only FP&A solution in the market offering a pre-built Microsoft Fabric connector for Microsoft Dynamics 365 F&O, helping businesses transition from sunsetting ERP systems while retaining flexibility for future needs.

Vena is the only FP&A solution in the market offering a pre-built Microsoft Fabric connector for Microsoft Dynamics 365 F&O, helping businesses transition from sunsetting ERP systems while retaining flexibility for future needs. Effective Solutions: Organizations such as the Kansas City Chiefs have used Vena's connector solutions to successfully migrate their ERP systems, saving both capital and time.

Better Data Management, Better Results

As more companies transition to using Microsoft Fabric, Vena's new integrations and compatibility with hundreds of source systems provide FP&A teams with scalable, future-proofed, secure and seamless enterprise planning capabilities. With an industry-leading suite of AI agents orchestrated by Vena Copilot, Vena's platform reduces manual effort while supercharging the Microsoft tools professionals know and love.

"Companies benefit from Vena through enhanced efficiency in planning, consolidation and reporting processes, combined with seamless integration into the Microsoft ecosystem. These results make Vena a compelling choice for organizations seeking to optimize and future-proof their planning and performance management processes." (Source: BARC Planning Survey 25)

This announcement builds on Vena's long-standing partnership with Microsoft and underscores its commitment to delivering intelligent, future-ready solutions for FP&A, extended planning (xP&A) and beyond.

About Vena

Vena is the only agentic AI-powered FP&A platform purpose-built to harness the full power of the Microsoft technology ecosystem for finance teams everywhere. Vena amplifies Microsoft's world-leading productivity tools, cloud technology and AI innovation to make FP&A, operational planning and adjacent strategic processes more flexible, efficient and intelligent. Thousands of the world's leading companies rely on Vena to power their planning. For more information, visitvenasolutions.com

