

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - For the sixth consecutive month, U.S. Border Patrol released zero illegal aliens into the United States.



This was reported by the Department of Homeland Security while releasing preliminary data for October, the first month of Fiscal Year 2026. It shows record-low encounters, sustained control across all sectors, and the sixth straight month of zero releases by the U.S. Border Patrol.



'History made: the lowest border crossings in October history and the sixth straight month of ZERO releases. This is most secure border ever,' said DHS Secretary Kristi Noem. 'Thank you, President Trump and our brave DHS law enforcement. You make America proud!'



U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents made 30,561 total encounters nationwide - the lowest start to a fiscal year recorded by CBP. This is 29 percent lower than the previous record low of 43,010 in October FY2012, and 79 percent lower than October 2024.



Since Jan. 21 through the end of October, there have been 106,134 total enforcement encounters along the Southwest Border. This is less than the Biden Administration's monthly average of 155,485 encounters, DHS said in a press release.



The Customs and Border Protection agents made an average of under 10,000 arrests per month nationwide since President Donald Trump took office - a level of sustained deterrence not seen in modern times.



