

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Square Enix Holdings Co., Ltd. (SQNXF, SQNNY), Thursday announced financial results for the six-month period ended September 30, 2025.



Profit attributable to owners of parent totaled 10,052 million yen compared to 11,750 million yen in the previous year.



Earnings decreased to 27.86 yen per share from 32.63 yen per share last year.



Operating income increased to 27,278 million yen from 21,176 million yen a year earlier.



Net sales declined to 133,895 million yen from 157,591 million yen in the prior year.



Square Enix's stock closed at $9.47 on the OTC Markets.



