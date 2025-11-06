

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Recruit Holdings Co. Ltd (1RH.F, 6098.T) Thursday announced 9.8 percent increase in second quarter profit attributable to owners of the parent, supported by 2 percent increase in revenue, compared to the prior year.



The Profit attributable for the quarter ended September grew to 127.4 billion yen from 116.0 billion last year. On a per share basis, basic earnings improved to 89.16 from 76.58 a year ago.



Revenue for the second quarter increased 6.3 percent to 144.3 billion yen from 135.7 billion yen last year.



