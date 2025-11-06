Altron reported stable results despite the previously flagged weakness in Altron Digital Business (ADB). While revenue declined 1% y-o-y, EBITDA grew 4% and, helped by the change in depreciation policy at Netstar, operating profit before capital items increased 15%. Basic headline EPS (HEPS) from continuing operations was 22% higher year-on-year, supporting a 20% increase in the interim dividend to ZAR0.48. We have revised our forecasts to reflect a stronger performance in the Platforms business partially offset by a lower contribution from IT Services and Distribution. We lift our basic HEPS from continuing operations by 5.3% in FY26 and 1.0% in FY27.

