

OSLO (dpa-AFX) - SalMar ASA (SALRF.PK), Thursday announced third-quarter financial results, reporting profit of NOK 332 million or NOK 2.3 a share, compared to NOK 260 million or NOK 2.2 a share in the previous year.



Operating profit declined to NOK 953 million from last year's NOK 1,178 million, mainly due to low market prices of salmon during the period.



Total operating revenues increased to NOK 7,850 million from NOK 6,158 million in the prior year.



SalMar's stock closed at $56.85 on the OTC Markets.



