

MADRID (dpa-AFX) - EDP Renováveis S.A. (EDW.F), a renewable energy company, on Thursday reported sharply lower profit for the nine months ended September 2025, despite higher revenue and recurring operating earnings. The decline was mainly due to higher depreciation and financial expenses.



Profit before tax dropped 28% to €283 million, from €393 million in the same period of 2024, impacted by increased interest and depreciation charges.



EBIT declined 8% to €644 million, compared with €702 million last year.



EBITDA (Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortisation) increased 7% year-on-year to €1.390 billion, while recurring EBITDA rose 9% to €1.405 billion.



Net income attributable to shareholders fell 49% to €107 million, from €210 million in the prior-year period. On a recurring basis, net income decreased 10% to €189 million.



Revenue advanced 16% to €2.012 billion, compared with €1.731 billion in the same period of 2024, supported by 12% higher energy sales and 47% increase in contributions from institutional partnerships.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News