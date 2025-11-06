

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Becton, Dickinson and Company (BDX) reported a profit for its fourth quarter that Increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings totaled $493 million, or $1.72 per share. This compares with $400 million, or $1.38 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Becton, Dickinson and Company reported adjusted earnings of $3.96 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $3.91 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the period rose 8.3% to $5.890 billion from $5.437 billion last year.



Becton, Dickinson and Company earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $493 Mln. vs. $400 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.72 vs. $1.38 last year. -Revenue: $5.890 Bln vs. $5.437 Bln last year.



