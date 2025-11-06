

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Market sentiment continues to be dominated by corporate earnings, worries about tech valuations as well as concerns about the longest-ever shutdown of the U.S. government. Markets are also waiting anxiously for the interest rate decision by Bank of England, widely expected to be a hold.



Wall Street Futures are directionless after Wednesday's rebound. Benchmarks in Europe are trading on a negative note amidst mixed corporate results and economic data. Asian markets recorded strong gains.



The six-currency Dollar Index declined close to a quarter percent. Ten-year bond yields are trading in a mixed fashion.



Both the crude oil benchmarks rallied. Gold also recorded strong gains. Cryptocurrencies rebounded.



Here is a snapshot of the major world markets at this hour.



Stock Indexes:



DJIA (US30) at 47,302.00, down 0.02% S&P 500 (US500) at 6,801.10, up 0.07% Germany's DAX at 24,030.66, down 0.08% U.K.'s FTSE 100 at 9,738.55, down 0.39% France's CAC 40 at 8,032.03, down 0.52% Euro Stoxx 50 at 5,664.15, down 0.09% Japan's Nikkei 225 at 50,810.50, up 1.19% Australia's S&P ASX 200 at 8,828.30, up 0.30% China's Shanghai Composite at 4,007.76, up 0.97% Hong Kong's Hang Seng at 26,485.90, up 2.12%



Currencies:



EUR/USD at 1.1513, up 0.17% GBP/USD at 1.3080, up 0.24% USD/JPY at 153.75, down 0.25% AUD/USD at 0.6508, up 0.02% USD/CAD at 1.4098, down 0.06% Dollar Index at 99.98, down 0.22%



Ten-Year Govt Bond Yields:



U.S. at 4.139%, down 0.48% Germany at 2.6694%, down 0.13% France at 3.454%, down 0.06% U.K. at 4.4690%, up 0.11% Japan at 1.678%, up 1.33%



Commodities:



Brent Oil Futures (Jan) at $64.01, up 0.77%. Crude Oil WTI Futures (Dec) at $60.15, up 0.92%. Gold Futures (Dec) at $4,017.77, up 0.62%.



Cryptocurrencies:



Bitcoin at $103,112.47, up 1.67% Ethereum at $3,394.18, up 3.49% XRP at $2.30, up 4.28% BNB at $956.12, up 1.97% Solana at $159.12, up 2.69%



