Circus SE (ISIN: DE000A2YN355 Symbol: CA1) has received a BUY rating as leading US-investment firm Cantor Fitzgerald initiates research coverage with a price target of EUR 40.60, recognizing the company's leadership in AI robotics and its strategic position in autonomous infrastructure and defence technologies.

In conjunction with the coverage initiation, Circus CEO Nikolas Bullwinkel will present at the Cantor Fitzgerald European Defence Conference on Thursday, November 13, 2025. Nikolas Bullwinkel will give an outlook on the company's next-generation defence technologies including an innovative autonomous multi-drone launch system, built on Circus's proven AI-driven robotics platform.

About Circus SE

Circus SE (XETRA: CA1) is a global AI and robotics company developing autonomous systems in both civilian and defense sectors. Its flagship robot, the patented CA-1, is the world's first fully autonomous food production robot, now in serial production. Powered by proprietary embodied AI, Circus delivers industrial-scale, high-reliability meal output systems with minimal human input. Headquartered in Munich, the company is building the global infrastructure for autonomous food supply on a mission to fuel humanity.

Language: English Company: Circus SE ISIN: DE000A2YN355 WKN: A2YN35 Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Munich (m:access), Tradegate Exchange

