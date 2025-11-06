The Cigna Group Appoints Dr. Amy Flaster Chief Medical Officer

Chief Digital & Analytics Officer Katya Andresen to lead Excellence & Transformation Initiatives

BLOOMFIELD, Conn., Nov. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Global health company The Cigna Group (NYSE: CI) today announced that Dr. Amy Flaster has been named Chief Medical Officer of The Cigna Group, effective November 1. Dr. Flaster, who joined the company last year as Chief Medical Officer of Cigna Healthcare, will now serve in an expanded enterprise role across both Cigna Healthcare and Evernorth. In this capacity, she will spearhead efforts to advance clinical excellence, introduce innovative care models, strengthen and grow clinical teams, and leverage technology to enhance whole-person health.

"Dr. Flaster is a proven strategic and innovative leader with extensive clinical and operational experience in patient care, technology, hospital leadership, and value-based care. In this new role, she will continue our journey to improve the health of millions of patients in partnership with their clinicians," said David M. Cordani, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, The Cigna Group. "As a practicing primary care physician, Dr. Flaster brings a unique perspective that keeps patients at the heart of every decision, and her deep compassion and unwavering commitment to transforming health care will be invaluable as we advance our commitments to all those we serve."

Since joining Cigna, Dr. Flaster has been a driving force behind several clinical programs that improve health outcomes and affordability for customers and clients. Her leadership has helped shape the organization's approach to integrated care, behavioral health, and digital health innovation. Dr. Flaster will report to Brian Evanko, President and Chief Operating Officer, The Cigna Group.

Prior to joining Cigna Healthcare, Dr. Flaster served as the Chief Medical Officer for ConcertoCare, led the population health team at Health Catalyst, and held hospital leadership roles at Mass General Brigham. She is a practicing primary care physician at Brigham and Women's Hospital in Boston and earned her M.D. and M.B.A. from Harvard University.

Katya Andresen to Lead Excellence and Transformation (XT) Initiatives

Katya Andresen, Chief Digital & Analytics Officer, The Cigna Group, is assuming leadership of the organization's Excellence and Transformation (XT) efforts, which are shaping how customers engage with the company, and driving innovation across digital, service, and clinical touchpoints.

The XT initiatives have already driven several actions to improve access to care, including new digital tools to help Cigna Healthcare customers navigate their benefits and medical costs more easily, and implementing protections to lower out-of-pocket costs for Evernorth's pharmacy benefit customers. Under Katya's leadership, the company will continue to advance a more personalized, seamless, and human-centered experience.

Dr. David Brailer Departs After Pivotal Contributions

Dr. Flaster's promotion comes as Dr. David Brailer, who has served as Executive Vice President and Chief Health Officer since 2022, departs the company. Dr. Brailer is a physician recognized for his pioneering leadership in health care, and he brought that same passion to shaping The Cigna Group's enterprise clinical strategy and advancing better access to care and better value of care for the millions of people served by the company.

Chris DeRosa Retires After Two Decades of Impactful Leadership

Chris DeRosa, Head of Business Improvement and Innovation, is retiring after serving more than two decades of impactful leadership at The Cigna Group, including President of U.S. Government for Cigna Healthcare. His work has helped expand access to high-quality, affordable care for millions of Americans.

About The Cigna Group

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) is a global health company committed to creating a better future built on the vitality of every individual and every community. We relentlessly challenge ourselves to partner and innovate solutions for better health. The Cigna Group includes products and services marketed under Cigna Healthcare, Evernorth Health Services or its subsidiaries. The Cigna Group maintains sales capabilities in more than 30 countries and jurisdictions and has more than 186 million customer relationships around the world. Learn more at thecignagroup.com.

