

Vistra Corp. (VST) announced earnings for its third quarter that Dropped from the same period last year



The company's earnings totaled $604 million. This compares with $1.840 billion last year.



The company's revenue for the period fell 20.9% to $4.971 billion from $6.288 billion last year.



Vistra Corp. earnings at glance (GAAP):



-Earnings: $604 Mln. vs. $1.840 Bln. last year. -Revenue: $4.971 Bln vs. $6.288 Bln last year.



