

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Tapestry, Inc. (TPR) released earnings for its third quarter that Increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings totaled $274.8 million, or $1.28 per share. This compares with $186.6 million, or $0.79 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Tapestry, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $297.1 million or $1.38 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.26 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the period rose 13.1% to $1.704 billion from $1.507 billion last year.



Tapestry, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



