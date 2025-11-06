In the Green - Premarket Gainers

Forge Global Holdings, Inc. (FRGE) - up 65% at $43.30 LegalZoom.com, Inc. (LZ) - up 27% at $13.02 SkyWater Technology, Inc. (SKYT) - up 22% at $18.08 Snap Inc. (SNAP) - up 19% at $8.75 Fastly, Inc. (FSLY) - up 18% at $9.60 RxSight, Inc. (RXST) - up 17% at $9.81 Coherent Corp. (COHR) - up 15% at $155.44 Evolus, Inc. (EOLS) - up 12% at $7.69 SES AI Corporation (SES) - up 10% at $2.49 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. (FDMT) - up 5% at $11.12

In the Red - Premarket Losers

ACV Auctions Inc. (ACVA) - down 29% at $5.71 Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (ASPN) - down 25% at $5.48 Duolingo, Inc. (DUOL) - down 24% at $195.80 e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (ELF) - down 23% at $90.00 Porch Group, Inc. (PRCH) - down 23% at $12.26 Arq, Inc. (ARQ) - down 20% at $5.04 American Superconductor Corporation (AMSC) - down 15% at $50.08 Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (ESPR) - down 15% at $2.49 Functional Brands, Inc. Common Stock (MEHA) - down 14% at $2.36 Unisys Corporation (UIS) - down 13% at $2.89

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - At 7:10 a.m. ET on Thursday, premarket trading is seeing notable activity in several stocks, with early price movements signaling potential opportunities before the opening bell. For active traders, premarket trading offers a head start in spotting potential breakouts, reversals, or sharp price swings. These early moves often indicate where momentum may carry into the regular session, making premarket analysis a key part of the trading day.