WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - At 7:10 a.m. ET on Thursday, premarket trading is seeing notable activity in several stocks, with early price movements signaling potential opportunities before the opening bell. For active traders, premarket trading offers a head start in spotting potential breakouts, reversals, or sharp price swings. These early moves often indicate where momentum may carry into the regular session, making premarket analysis a key part of the trading day.
In the Green - Premarket GainersThe following stocks are trading higher in Thursday's premarket session, recording significant percentage increases:
- Forge Global Holdings, Inc. (FRGE) - up 65% at $43.30
- LegalZoom.com, Inc. (LZ) - up 27% at $13.02
- SkyWater Technology, Inc. (SKYT) - up 22% at $18.08
- Snap Inc. (SNAP) - up 19% at $8.75
- Fastly, Inc. (FSLY) - up 18% at $9.60
- RxSight, Inc. (RXST) - up 17% at $9.81
- Coherent Corp. (COHR) - up 15% at $155.44
- Evolus, Inc. (EOLS) - up 12% at $7.69
- SES AI Corporation (SES) - up 10% at $2.49
- 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. (FDMT) - up 5% at $11.12
In the Red - Premarket LosersThe following stocks are trading lower in Thursday's premarket session, showing notable percentage declines:
- ACV Auctions Inc. (ACVA) - down 29% at $5.71
- Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (ASPN) - down 25% at $5.48
- Duolingo, Inc. (DUOL) - down 24% at $195.80
- e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (ELF) - down 23% at $90.00
- Porch Group, Inc. (PRCH) - down 23% at $12.26
- Arq, Inc. (ARQ) - down 20% at $5.04
- American Superconductor Corporation (AMSC) - down 15% at $50.08
- Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (ESPR) - down 15% at $2.49
- Functional Brands, Inc. Common Stock (MEHA) - down 14% at $2.36
- Unisys Corporation (UIS) - down 13% at $2.89
Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved
Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX
© 2025 AFX News