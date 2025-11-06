

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Datadog, Inc. (DDOG) revealed earnings for third quarter that Decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings totaled $33.89 million, or $0.10 per share. This compares with $51.70 million, or $0.14 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Datadog, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $197.41 million or $0.55 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.46 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the period rose 28.4% to $885.65 million from $690.02 million last year.



Datadog, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.54 - $0.56 Next quarter revenue guidance: $912 - $916 Mln Full year EPS guidance: $2.00 - $2.02 Full year revenue guidance: $3.386 - $3.390 Bln



