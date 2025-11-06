

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Evergy, Inc. (EVRG) revealed earnings for its third quarter that Increased from the same period last year but missed the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line came in at $475.0 million, or $2.03 per share. This compares with $465.6 million, or $2.02 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Evergy, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $475.1 million or $2.03 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.06 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



Evergy, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $475.0 Mln. vs. $465.6 Mln. last year. -EPS: $2.03 vs. $2.02 last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $3.92 to $4.02



