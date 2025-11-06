Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 6, 2025) - Nevada Organic Phosphate Inc. (CSE: NOP) ("NOP" or the "Company"), a B.C. based leader in organic sedimentary phosphate exploration, is pleased to report additional encouraging preliminary observations from drill hole MM25-3, now completed on its wholly owned Murdock Mountain Property in Elko County, Nevada.

The Company's exploration target is the Upper Phosphatic Zone, a 3.4 to 7.6 metre (11 to 25 feet) thick interval within the Meade Peak Member, which itself comprises 28 to 40 metres (92 to 131 feet) of phosphatic siltstone and phosphorite. This stratigraphic framework is based on the work of William Fedewa (M.Sc. thesis, 1980: Stratigraphy and Phosphate Resources of the Murdock Mountain Area, Elko County, Nevada) from trench observations. Some variation in the thickness of the Upper Phosphatic Zone based on this drill program will be determined from assay results.

Drill hole MM25-3, located at 724348E, 4568763N, was drilled vertically to a depth of 71.6 metres (235 feet) and intersected 33.8 metres (111 feet) of favourable, phosphate bearing stratigraphy, actual thickness and phosphate content to be determined by assay.

Drill hole MM25-3 was spaced approximately 218 metres southwest of MM25-1 along the interpreted phosphate trend. This intersection is believed to be very close to true thickness. Hole MM25-2, previously reported, was spaced 467 metres northeast of MM25-1. This brings the drill-confirmed strike length of the interpreted phosphate trend to be over 685 metres. Hole MM25-4 is now underway approximately 265 metres further southwest along the phosphate trend from MM25-3.

The Company will release laboratory assay results once received and validated.

Robin Dow, CEO of Nevada Organic Phosphate, stated: "We are excited to see our 3rd drill hole intersect indications of phosphate mineralization precisely where our geological model predicted! We will continue step-out drilling along the trend until winter conditions require a seasonal pause."

Garry Smith, a Director of NOP, is at the project site and has provided the following photo of oolites from a MM25-3 core box.

Formation of Oolitic Francolite: The phosphate mineral francolite, a form of apatite, becomes part of an oolite through sedimentary processes involving biological activity, mineral precipitation, and concentric layering. It is the dominant phosphate mineral in marine phosphorites. Currents and wave action roll these particles, enhancing their roundness and layering.

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/9821/273413_ffbb09ba444e1a48_001full.jpg

The Independent Qualified Person for this drill program is Kenneth N. Tullar, AIPG Certified Professional Geologist (CPG-11142), who has reviewed and approved the technical content of this release.

Nevada Organic Phosphate Inc.

NOP is a junior exploration company with an organic sedimentary raw rock phosphate bed, 6.6 kilometres long, in northeast Nevada. Additional applications extend the potential strike of rock phosphate to over 30 kilometres. This is believed to be the only known large-scale organic sedimentary phosphate project in North America. It is situated close to the main highway to Montello/Elko, Nevada, and near the rail head to California.

