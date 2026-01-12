Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 12, 2026) - Nevada Organic Phosphate Inc. (CSE: NOP) (OTCQB: NOPFF) ("NOP" or the "Company"), a B.C. based leader in organic sedimentary phosphate exploration, is pleased to announce that the heavy metal contaminant assays from the Upper Phosphatic Zone at Murdock Mountain demonstrate results well below the maximum allowed limits for Organic Fertilizer Certification.



As Cd Co Hg Mo Ni Pb Se Zn SUIP #25 max allowed for 10% P2O5: 130 100 1360 10 420 2500 610 260 4200 California max allowed for 10% P2O5: 20 40







200



Murdock Mountain Weighted Average: 9.2 3.1 2.3 0.21 8.45 82.2 4.7 13 244

Murdock Mountain Heavy Metal Contaminant Assays













P2O5 Grade Interval P2O5% Sample As Cd Co Hg Mo Ni Pb Se Zn MM25-1 4.55 977123 12.9 3.89 2.0 0.197 7.39 95.2 4.3 16 359 10.23%/4.61m 10.85 977124 12.7 4.52 2.0 0.267 10.05 92.8 5.2 16 315

17.8 977126 9.9 2.52 1.9 0.246 11.65 84.1 6.0 17 267

11.8 977127 8.8 1.55 1.3 0.16 11.95 56.4 3.5 8 195

4.72 977128 8.8 1.93 2.6 0.148 6.17 82.2 4.0 11 242























MM25-2 7.54 977071 6.7 2.77 2.8 0.202 6.41 65.1 4.1 13 128 10.70%/4.31m 8.46 977072 8.8 3.57 3.4 0.247 9.32 91.2 5.0 29 181

17.2 977073 8.2 3.69 2.1 0.23 8.41 97.9 5.6 7 308

9.91 977074 6.4 3.94 1.8 0.208 9.71 87.3 5.4 28 237

10.9 977076 8.3 1.12 1.5 0.157 4.19 53.8 3.1 5 173























MM25-3 7.14 977163 8.5 2.22 2.4 0.169 6.56 57.9 4.0 11 206 11.12%/4.23m 8.7 977164 8.6 3.39 2.2 0.223 9.02 81.6 4.8 10 232

15.6 977165 8.1 5.39 2.4 0.202 9.33 101.5 5.5 4 267

16.35 977166 7.2 2.39 2.4 0.167 4.05 75.1 3.7 3 192 drilled thickness all values in ppm

In the United States, organic certification is governed by the USDA National Organic Program (USDA-NOP). The USDA-NOP does not publish its own numeric heavy-metal limits for mineral fertilizers like rock phosphate. Instead, certifiers rely on two things:

USDA-NOP 205.203(c) - soil and plant amendments must not contaminate soil or crops with heavy metals. State fertilizer laws can vary, but almost universally adopt AAPFCO's SUIP #25 Heavy Metal Rule for determining whether a fertilizer is adulterated (AAPFCO, Association of American Plant Food Control Officials, created SUIP #25 to give states a consistent, science-based method for regulating heavy metals in fertilizers. It is not a law, but most states adopt it into their fertilizer programs).

SUIP #25 sets limits per 1% P2O5. For fertilizer with 10% P2O5, multiply limit by 10.

Metal Limit per 1% P2O5 (ppm) Allowed in 10% P2O5 rock phosphate (ppm) Arsenic (As) 13 130 ppm Cadmium (Cd) 10 100 ppm Cobalt (Co) 136 1,360 ppm Lead (Pb) 61 610 ppm Mercury (Hg) 1 10 ppm Molybdenum (Mo) 42 420 ppm Nickel (Ni) 250 2,500 ppm Selenium (Se) 26 260 ppm Zinc (Zn) 420 4,200 ppm

These are the maximum allowable concentrations before a phosphate fertilizer is considered adulterated under U.S. state fertilizer laws.

USDA Organic Certification: For organic production, a rock phosphate fertilizer must:

Be mined, not chemically processed

Not contain synthetic additives

Not exceed heavy-metal levels that would contaminate soil or crops

Typically meet SUIP #25 limits (this is what certifiers check)

If a product meets these limits, it is generally acceptable for organic certification.

CEO Robin Dow commented: "Demonstrating our proof of concept required showing that the Upper Phosphatic Zone delivers predictable, consistent P2O5 grades and thicknesses, while also meeting the criteria for Organic Certification. We have now achieved all of these objectives, positioning NOP as a genuinely differentiated entrant in the fertilizer market."

Director and P.Geo Garry Smith added: "These contaminant assay results confirm that the Upper Phosphatic Zone is not only eligible for Organic Certification, but also exhibits the scale and continuity required for significant resource potential. We are excited to advance the next phase of drilling in the coming months and to begin exploration on our additional permit application areas."

Lab Assaying Methods & QA/QC

All sample preparation and analytical work was carried out by ALS Laboratories ("ALS"), an independent commercial laboratory accredited to ISO/IEC 17025:2017 for mineral analysis. Samples were delivered to the ALS Geochemistry in Elko, Nevada preparation facility and then forwarded to ALS Geochemistry in Vancouver for analysis. ALS operates under rigorous quality management systems and is regularly audited by recognized accreditation bodies, including the Standards Council of Canada (SCC) and the Canadian Association for Laboratory Accreditation (CALA).

Heavy metal assaying was by ME-MS61 trace element analysis: Samples were digested using a near-total four-acid procedure (HF; HNO3 HClO4 HCl) and analyzed by ICP-MS and ICP-AES. This technique delivers ultra-trace detection of a broad suite of elements, including deleterious or contaminant metals such as arsenic, cadmium, mercury, and lead, supporting environmental and processing assessments.

ALS maintains strict internal QA/QC protocols, including the insertion of certified reference materials, blanks, and duplicates with each batch of samples. These measures ensure that analytical results meet internationally recognized standards of accuracy and reliability, consistent with the requirements of NI 43-101 reporting.

Company Quality Assurance / Quality Control (QA/QC)

The Company implemented a rigorous QA/QC protocol consistent with NI 43-101 standards, including the insertion of blanks and certified reference materials into the sample stream.

Blanks: The Company regularly inserted a blank comprised of generically sourced sand every 11 samples (or 9.3%) to monitor potential contamination during sample preparation and analysis.

Certified reference materials ("CRM"): CRMs used in mineral exploration are used to assess analytical accuracy and are usually rock powders comprised of known concentrations of the metal(s) of interest. CRMs are usually obtained from commercial suppliers who provide the average of many analyses of the CRMs by multiple labs, which is referred to as the certified value, and a standard deviation of the analyses from which the certified value is determined. A typical criterion for accepting the analyses of CRMs in the mineral industry is that they should fall within a range determined by the certified (or "target") value ± three standard deviations ("3 STD"). Analytical accuracy was verified against BAM 826-1, a certified reference material for phosphate slags issued by Germany's Federal Institute for Materials Research and Testing (BAM). The Company inserted BAM 826-1 CRM standards every 22 samples (or 4.5%), or about 2 per drill hole.

The Company is satisfied that the QA/QC results demonstrate the reliability of the assay data and support the integrity of the phosphate grades reported herein.

The Independent Qualified Person for this drill program is Kenneth N. Tullar, AIPG Certified Professional Geologist (CPG-11142), who has reviewed and approved the technical content of this release.

Nevada Organic Phosphate Inc. (CSE: NOP) (OTCQB: NOPFF)

The Company is a junior exploration company with an organic sedimentary raw rock phosphate bed, 6.6 kilometres long, in northeast Nevada. Additional applications extend the potential strike of rock phosphate to over 30 kilometres. This is believed to be the only known large-scale organic sedimentary phosphate project in North America. It is situated close to the main highway to Montello/Elko, Nevada, and near the rail head to California.

