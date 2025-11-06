Perfect Moment Ltd. (NYSE American: PMNT) ("Perfect Moment" or the "Company"), the high-performance luxury lifestyle brand that fuses technical excellence with fashion-led designs, today announces its collaboration with H&M, the global fashion and lifestyle brand known for its modern design, quality and value. For the holiday season, H&M takes on elevated slope style with Chamonix-founded luxury ski and lifestyle brand Perfect Moment to create a collection for après-ski and beyond.

The 28-piece capsule features down-filled outerwear, striking separates, knitwear and winter-ready accessories that exude fierce glamour. The designs are a nod to Perfect Moment's performance-led skiwear, while the mix-and-match approach allows the collection to go from the chalet to the city in a flash.

''We've loved translating our distinct brand DNA into a perfect Après-Ski capsule for H&M. Working with the teams in Stockholm has been a highlight moments to remember for sure. I can't wait to see our joint community of Moment Makers now bring it all to life," Jane Gottschalk, Creative Director and Founder of Perfect Moment.

"We're thrilled to be collaborating with Perfect Moment on this winter collection it's unexpected, dynamic, and sure to spark excitement. The silhouettes are glamorous yet laid-back just like après-ski but also has a real edge with the leather, faux fur and textured knits," says Ann-Sofie Johansson, Creative Advisor and Head of Design Womenswear at H&M.

Key pieces include a burgundy faux fur down-filled puffer jacket with a hood that hits just above the hips, a black and white star-print puffer jacket with a jacquard belt, burgundy leather trousers based on ski pants with a subtle bootcut and zips up the calves, a loop knit cardigan with striped knit trims, and a matching burgundy knitted set of button top and shorts. For accessories, there are faux fur tall moon boots, padded short moon boots, hats with pom-poms, wraparound sunglasses and an oversized star-print wool and mohair scarf.

The colour palette draws on Perfect Moment's iconic use of black, white and silver, and introduces a decadent burgundy and icy blue as a contrast. Materials include faux fur, leather, lurex knit, merino wool, mohair and cashmere blends. Prints are a play on Perfect Moment's logo the North Star which also features on each piece as a mark of distinction. Details like oversized hoods, toggles at the waist to cinch in if desired, jacquard trims and pom-poms balance function and style.

Perfect Moment x H&M will be available in selected stores and at hm.com beginning 2 December.

About Perfect Moment

Founded in Chamonix, France, Perfect Moment is a luxury outerwear and activewear brand that merges alpine heritage with fashion-forward performance. Known for its technical excellence, bold design, and versatile pieces that transition seamlessly from slopes to city, the brand is worn by athletes, tastemakers, and celebrities worldwide. Perfect Moment is traded on the NYSE American under the ticker symbol PMNT. Learn more at www.perfectmoment.com.

About H&M

H&M is a global fashion and lifestyle brand offering quality clothing and accessories at the best price in a sustainable way. Founded in Sweden in 1947, H&M operates in more than 70 markets, providing collections that cater to women, men, teens, and children. Learn more at www.hm.com.

