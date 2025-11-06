Canadian Air Force Visits Horizon Aircraft Indicating Growing Interest in Hybrid eVTOL

Horizon Aircraft hosted Brigadier General Brendan Cook, RCAF Director General Space, Combat and Support, for a briefing on the Cavorite X7 and its potential Defence applications

LINDSAY, ONTARIO / ACCESS Newswire / November 6, 2025 / New Horizon Aircraft Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOVR), doing business as Horizon Aircraft ("Horizon Aircraft" or the "Company"), an advanced aerospace engineering company and developer of one the world's first hybrid eVTOL (electric Vertical Take-Off and Landing) aircraft, welcomed Brigadier General Brendan Cook, Royal Canadian Air Force (RCAF) Director General Space, Combat and Support, to its Lindsay, Ontario hangar for an exclusive tour and briefing on the Company's hybrid eVTOL, the Cavorite X7.

During the visit, BGen Cook met with Horizon Aircraft's leadership team, toured the facility, and received a detailed demonstration of the Cavorite X7's hybrid-electric architecture and versatile design.

"I've seen some really unique technologies here that I think have a solid position in the Defence market over time," said BGen Cook. "It's great to see Canadian innovation and industry putting forward leading-edge aerospace products. From remotely piloted aircraft to vertical lift capabilities, the applications for this technology in the Canadian Armed Forces are wide-ranging, from contested logistics to maritime operations and anti-submarine warfare."

BGen Cook also noted the potential for NATO collaboration, citing opportunities for Canadian industry to shape and contribute to evolving allied defence requirements.

Horizon Aircraft Co-Founder and CEO, Brandon Robinson, said, "It was an honour to host BGen Cook and share the progress we've made with the Cavorite X7. His visit underscores the growing recognition of Canadian aerospace innovation, and we believe our technology is well positioned for future defence applications in Canada and with our allies worldwide."

The Cavorite X7 has been engineered with defence and dual-use applications in mind, offering potential roles in:

Contested logistics and cargo delivery;

Medical evacuation (MEDEVAC) and covert insertion;

Remotely Piloted Aircraft Systems (RPAS) and loyal wingman missions; and

Advanced surveillance and electronic power support, enabled by its onboard hybrid electrical capacity.

With the Cavorite X7, Horizon Aircraft continues to position Canada as a leader in aerospace technology, advancing solutions that align with the modern defence needs of the Canadian Armed Forces and allied partners.

About Horizon Aircraft

Horizon Aircraft (NASDAQ: HOVR) is an advanced aerospace engineering company that is developing one of the world's first hybrid eVTOL designed to fly most of its mission exactly like a normal aircraft while offering industry-leading speed, range, and operational utility. Horizon Aircraft's unique designs put the mission first and prioritize safety, performance, and utility. Horizon Aircraft intends to successfully complete testing and certification of its Cavorite X7 eVTOL and then scale unit production to meet expected demand from regional operators, emergency service providers, and military customers.

