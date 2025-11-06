HEALWELL achieved quarterly revenue from continuing operations of $30.4 million in Q3-2025, an increase of 354% compared to revenue of $6.7 million generated in Q3-2024. Revenue growth in the quarter was largely driven by the Orion Health acquisition.

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 6, 2025) - HEALWELL AI Inc. (TSX: AIDX) (OTCQX: HWAIF) ("HEALWELL" or the "Company"), a healthcare artificial intelligence company focused on preventative care, is pleased to announce its unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2025. A summary of the Company's financial and operational results is set out below, and more detailed information is contained in the interim financial statements and related management discussion and analysis, which are available on the Company's SEDAR+ page at www.sedarplus.com. Financial measures described as "Adjusted" in this news release are non-IFRS financial measures and may not be comparable to other similar measures disclosed by other companies. Please see Non-IFRS Financial Measures below for more information.

James Lee, Chief Executive Officer of HEALWELL, commented, "We are pleased to report HEALWELL's second consecutive quarter of positive Adjusted EBITDA, underscoring the strong execution of our growth strategy and the improving financial performance of our business. Building on this momentum, our recent strategic divestments - including the sale of Polyclinic Family Medicine and Specialty Clinics to WELL Health Clinic Network, the sale of our majority interest in Mutuo Health Solutions, and the formation of a 50/50 clinical research joint venture WELL Research LP - allow us to sharpen our focus on becoming a pure-play AI and SaaS healthcare company. These steps strengthen our balance sheet, accelerate the commercialization of our AI solutions, and give us more time and resources to further develop our AI and healthcare software, delivering advanced preventative care technologies to health systems globally."

James Lee added, "Furthermore, we are excited by the momentum HEALWELL is building on the global stage. Our recent week of business development and investor engagement in the UK showcased the growing recognition of our AI-driven preventative healthcare solutions, while our strategic collaboration with Lean and Orion Health in the Middle East positions us to co-develop and deploy next-generation AI solutions across one of the world's most dynamic healthcare markets. Together, these initiatives demonstrate HEALWELL's expanding international presence, our ability to collaborate with leading partners, and the exciting opportunities ahead as we continue shaping the future of AI-powered healthcare. I am truly excited for how HEALWELL is shaping and what the future holds for the company."

Anthony Lam, Chief Financial Officer of HEALWELL, commented, "Our Q3 results demonstrate continued financial strength and operational progress. Revenue from continuing operations grew 354% year-over-year, reflecting the contribution of Orion Health and other strategic initiatives. The AI segment continues to perform strongly, with revenues increasing approximately 79% year-over-year. We closed the quarter with $15.6 million in cash, and recent divestments added an additional $9.4 million, further strengthening our balance sheet. These financial resources position us to accelerate the commercialization of our AI and healthcare software solutions, invest in growth, and continue delivering value to shareholders while executing on our strategy as a pure-play AI SaaS healthcare company."

Third Quarter 2025 Financial Highlights

Significant financial highlights for the Company's continuing operations during the three months ended September 30, 2025 included:

HEALWELL achieved quarterly revenue from continuing operations of $30.4 million in Q3-2025, an increase of 354% compared to revenue of $6.7 million generated in Q3-2024. The acquisition and integration of Orion Health, along with both organic and inorganic initiatives, contributed significantly to overall revenue growth.

HEALWELL achieved Gross Profit of $16.5 million during Q3-2025, an increase of 330% compared to $3.8 million in Q3-2024. The increase is due higher revenues in the quarter.

HEALWELL achieved Gross Margin percentage of 54% during Q3-2025, compared to 57% in Q3-2024.

During Q3-2025, HEALWELL reported positive Adjusted EBITDA of $0.7 million, compared to an Adjusted EBITDA loss of $2.8 million in Q3-2024. This marks the Company's second consecutive quarter of positive Adjusted EBITDA, highlighting continued execution improvements and stronger financial performance, representing a year-over-year increase of approximately 125% in Adjusted EBITDA.

During Q3-2025, the Company's IFRS net loss from continuing operations was $16.0 million compared to a net loss of $8.7 million for the previous year.

As of September 30, 2025, HEALWELL had $15.6 million in cash, compared to $9.4 million as of December 31, 2024.

Third Quarter 2025 Business and Operational Highlights

Significant business and operational highlights for the Company during the three months ended September 30, 2025 included:

Full Ownership of Pentavere and Strong AI Segment Performance: On July 16, 2025, HEALWELL announced that it had exercised its call option to acquire the remaining 49% interest in Pentavere Research Group Inc., gaining full ownership of the award-winning and globally recognized AI healthcare company. Pentavere is the developer of DARWEN, a leading AI-driven patient identification platform that enables early disease detection and supports preventative care initiatives. With 100% ownership, HEALWELL is deepening the integration of Pentavere within its AI business segment, alongside Khure Health, to accelerate commercialization of its AI technologies across the healthcare ecosystem.

Events Subsequent to September 30, 2025

Significant business and operational highlights for the Company subsequent to September 30, 2025 included:

Webcast and Conference Call Details:

HEALWELL will be holding a conference call and simultaneous webcast to discuss its financial results on Friday, November 7, 2025 at 8:30 am ET (5:30 am PT). The call will be hosted by James Lee, Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Alexander Dobranowski, President, and Anthony Lam, Chief Financial Officer. Please dial-in 10 minutes prior to the start of the call.

Date: Friday, November 7, 2025

Time: 8:30 AM ET / 5:30 AM PT

Webcast link: https://www.gowebcasting.com/14389

Toll-Free North America: 1 (800) 715-9871

International Toll: 1 (647) 932-3411

When connecting to the conference call via phone, please dial in 10 minutes prior to the start of the call and ask to be joined into the "HEALWELL AI Inc. Conference Call."

Selected Financial Information

(in thousands of dollars, except percentages and per share amounts)



Three months ended September 30, Period -Over-Period

Change

Nine months ended September 30, Period -Over-Period

Change

2025 2024 $ %

2025 2024 $ % Revenue 30,354 6,688 23,666 354%

71,587 12,918 58,669 454% Cost of Sales 13,844 2,850 10,994 386%

31,940 5,801 26,139 451% Gross Profit 16,510 3,838 12,672 330%

39,647 7,117 32,530 457% Operating Expenses

















General and administrative 8,187 5,539 2,648 48%

23,049 14,088 8,961 64% Research and development 4,892 1,090 3,802 349%

12,121 2,946 9,175 311% Sales and marketing 2,386 556 1,830 329%

5,822 1,224 4,598 376% Stock compensation 3,148 3,237 (89) -3%

10,169 4,420 5,749 130% Amortization of intangible assets 5,565 1,530 4,035 264%

12,863 4,194 8,669 207% Depreciation of property equipment 192 68 124 182%

465 204 261 128% Depreciation of ROU assets 732 64 668 1044%

1,276 186 1,090 586% Impairment charges - - - 0%

- 850 (850) -100% Total Operating Expenses 25,103 12,085 13,018 108%

65,765 28,112 37,653 134%



















Income from Operations (8,593) (8,247) (346) 4%

(26,118) (20,995) (5,123) 24% Other Income and Expenses

















Financing expenses 3,769 333 3,436 1032%

6,750 1,451 5,299 365% Effect of foreign exchange rate 1,927 - 1,927 0%

644 - 644 0% Changes in FMV of Contingent Consideration, Investments and Options 1,116 400 716 179%

2,757 1,050 1,707 163% Changes in FV of derivative liability 488 - 488 0%

(2,838) - (2,838) 0% Loss on fixed assets write off - - - 0%

- 228 (228) -100% Debt forgiveness - - - 0%

- (7,863) 7,863 -100% Liability extinguishment - - - 0%

- (3,088) 3,088 -100% Current and Deferred Taxes 106 (245) 351 -143%

(1,062) (1,228) 166 -14% Net loss from continuing operations (15,998) (8,735) (7,263) 83%

(32,369) (11,545 (20,824) 180% Net loss from discontinued operations (12,011) (2,385) (9,626) -404%

(13,803) (2,267) (11,536) 509% Net loss for the period (28,009) (11,120) (16,889) -152%

(46,172) (13,812 (32,360) 234% EBIDTA1 (6,366) (7,048) 682 10%

(13,353) (6,924) (6,429) 93% ADJUSTED EBIDTA1 713 (2,834) 3,546 125%

892 (10,524 11,416 108% Subscription, Support and

Maintenance Revenue 21,014 3,310 17,704 535%

45,699 7,318 38,381 524%

Non-IFRS Financial Measures

The terms EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin used in this document do not have any standardized meaning under IFRS, may not be comparable to similar financial measures disclosed by other companies and should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, IFRS financial measures. Readers are advised to review the section entitled "Non-IFRS Financial Measures" in the Company's management discussion and analysis for the quarter ended September 30, 2025, available on the Company's SEDAR+ page at www.sedarplus.com, for a detailed explanation of the composition of these measures and their uses.

The following table reconciles EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin to net income (loss) for the three-months and nine months ended September 30, 2025 and September 30, 2024:



Three months ended Nine months ended

September 30, 2025 September 30, 2024 September 30, 2025 September 30, 2024

$ $ $ $ Net Income (loss) (15,998) (8,735) (32,369) (11,545) Add: Financing expenses 3,769 333 6,750 1,451 Add: Depreciation of property equipment 192 68 465 204 Add: Amortization of intangible assets 5,565 1,530 12,863 4,194 Add: Current and deferred taxes 106 (245) (1,062) (1,228) Add: Restructuring and Integration cost 54 - 532 - Add: Effect of foreign exchange rate 1,927 - 644 - Add: Changes in FMV of Contingent Consideration, Investments Options 1,115 400 2,757 1,050 Add: Stock compensation 3,148 3,237 10,169 4,420 Add: Acquisition related expenses 347 514 2,981 1,467 Less: Changes in FV of derivative liability 488 - (2,838) - Add: Impairment charges - 64 - 186 Add: Loss on fixed assets write off, Debt Forgiveness, and Liability Extinguishment - - - (10,723) Adjusted EBITDA 713 (2,834) 892 (10,524)

Segmented Revenue



Three months ended

September 30, Period -Over-

Period Change

Nine months ended

September 30, Period -Over-

Period Change

2025 2024 $ %

2025 2024 $ %



















Healthcare Software 28,381 5,586 22,795 408%

64,532 10,241 54,291 530% AI and Data

sciences 1,973 1,102 871 79%

7,055 2,677 4,378 164% Total 30,354 6,688 23,666 354%

71,587 12,918 58,669 454%

James Lee

Chief Executive Officer

HEALWELL AI Inc.

About HEALWELL

HEALWELL is a healthcare artificial intelligence company focused on preventative care. Its mission is to improve healthcare and save lives through early identification and detection of disease. Using its own proprietary technology, the Company is developing and commercializing advanced clinical decision support systems that can help healthcare providers detect rare and chronic diseases, improve efficiency of their practice and ultimately help improve patient health outcomes. HEALWELL is executing a strategy centered around developing and acquiring technology and clinical sciences capabilities that complement the Company's road map. HEALWELL is publicly traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "AIDX" and on the OTC Exchange under the symbol "HWAIF". To learn more about HEALWELL, please visit https://healwell.ai/.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release, constitute "forward-looking information" and "forward looking statements" (collectively, "forward looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws, including statements about the potential for HEALWELL and its partners to continually leverage advancements in expert AI technologies to develop new products and services or enhance existing ones; the anticipated impact of the recent divestment of HEALWELL's clinical research and patient services businesses; and discussions with potential collaborators, investors and acquisition targets ; and are based on assumptions, expectations, estimates and projections as of the date of this press release. Forward-looking statements are often, but not always, identified by words or phrases such as "strengthening", "growth", "strategy", "accelerate", "further develop", "growing", "positions", "expanding", "opportunities", "future", "is deepening", "prospective", "potential", "transition"

or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain future conditions, actions, events or results "will", "may", "could", "would", "should", "might" or "can" be taken, occur or be achieved, or the negative of any of these terms . Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon management's perceptions of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments, as well as a number of specific factors and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by HEALWELL as of the date of such statements, are outside of HEALWELL's control and are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies which could result in the forward-looking statements ultimately being entirely or partially incorrect or untrue. Forward looking statements contained in this press release are based on various assumptions, including, but not limited to, the following: HEALWELL's ability toleverage Orion Health personnel, products, services, customers and relationships; HEALWELL's ability to maintain and leverage is relationships with its commercial partners; the continued adoption of the software, tools and solutions created by HEALWELL; that HEALWELL will be successful in identifying, executing and integrating new acquisitions, investments and/or partnerships; H the stability of general economic and market conditions; sufficiency of working capital and access to financing; HEALWELL's ability to comply with applicable laws and regulations; HEALWELL's continued compliance with third party intellectual property rights; the effects of competition in the industry; the requirement for increasingly innovative product solutions and service offerings; technologies working as intended or at all; trends in customer growth and the adoption of new technologies in the industry; and that the risk factors noted below, collectively, do not have a material impact on HEALWELL's business, operations, revenues and/or results. By their nature, forward-looking statements are subject to inherent risks and uncertainties that may be general or specific and which give rise to the possibility that expectations, forecasts, predictions, projections, or conclusions will not prove to be accurate, that assumptions may not be correct, and that objectives, strategic goals and priorities will not be achieved.

Known and unknown risk factors, many of which are beyond the control of HEALWELL, could cause the actual results of HEALWELL to differ materially from the results, performance, achievements, or developments expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such risk factors include but are not limited to those factors which are discussed under the section entitled "Risk Factors" in HEALWELL's most recent annual information form dated March 31, 2025, which is available under HEALWELL's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca. The risk factors are not intended to represent a complete list of the factors that could affect HEALWELL and the reader is cautioned to consider these and other factors, uncertainties and potential events carefully and not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements. There can be no assurance that forward looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Forward-looking statements are provided for the purpose of providing information about management's expectations and plans relating to the future. HEALWELL disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, or to explain any material difference between subsequent actual events and such forward-looking statements, except to the extent required by applicable law. All of the forward-looking statements contained in this press release are qualified by these cautionary statements.

