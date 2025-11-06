VSee Health: VSee Engages Philippine Health Leaders and Former VP Robredo in Southeast Asia expansion effort

VSee explores collaboration with Philippine Tuberculosis Society and former VP Leni Robredo to expand digital health innovation for Naga City starting with maternal health and primary care

SAN JOSE, CALIFORNIA / ACCESS Newswire / November 6, 2025 / VSee Health, Inc. (Nasdaq:VSEE), a leading provider of secure, AI-powered telehealth technology, joined the Philippine Tuberculosis Society and former Philippine Vice President Leni Robredo (currently mayor of Naga City) to discuss opportunities to enhance healthcare delivery in Naga City through digital health innovation.

This initial discussion highlighted key healthcare challenges in Naga City, such as prenatal check-up rates-only 44% compared to the Department of Health's 99% target-and the city's efforts to expand access through healthcare caravans (mobile units) and health insurer PhilHealth's YAKAP project, which provides ?1,700 (USD 29) per qualified patient to local government units delivering full primary care. Other areas of interest mentioned include TB testing and health data management.

This meeting underscores VSee Health's continued expansion and relationship-building in Southeast Asia-an emerging digital health market which reached USD 17 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 38.8 billion by 2033 (iMarc, 2024). The Philippines, a key growth market in the region, is expected to surpass USD 1 billion by 2027 (Statista, 2024) as local and national governments accelerate digital transformation in healthcare.

VSee's AI-driven telehealth platform already supports projects such as Project MAMA , a maternal health initiative in partnership with Ateneo of Zambaneo University to decrease maternal and fetal deaths in remote rural Philippines, as well as ongoing collaborations with academic, NGO, innovative medtech, and government stakeholders. Most recently this includes TB screenings conducted in collaboration with MIT-founded medtech company Remedi, Inc ., maker of ultra portable AI-enhanced X-ray devices and iOne Resource , satellite internet provider. These initiatives showcase the adaptability of VSee's technology to meet both primary care and specialty teleconsultation needs, helping providers extend care to hard-to-reach areas.

"With VSee's background of conducting telehealth initiatives for underserved regions of the Philippines over the past few years, this meeting marks an encouraging next step toward deepening partnerships that combine technology, clinical expertise, and public sector leadership to improve population health," said Milton Chen, PhD, Co-CEO of VSee Health. "We value the opportunity to explore how VSee's secure, scalable telehealth solutions can help expand access and strengthen local healthcare systems in the Philippines and throughout Southeast Asia."

About VSee Health

VSee Health (NASDAQ: VSEE) is an AI-powered telehealth technology and services company delivering digital health solutions through its scalable, API-driven platform. The Company's offerings integrate secure video, device data, and EHR connectivity to power hospital systems, health networks, and enterprise partners globally. VSee holds a FedRAMP High Authority to Operate (ATO) from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and serves clients including NASA, HHS ASPR, McKesson, DaVita, and the country of Qatar. Visit vseehealth.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Certain of these forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "believes," "expects," "plans," "may," "should," "will," "seeks," or other similar expressions. Such statements may include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the Company's ability to regain compliance with Nasdaq's listing rules within the required timeframe. These statements are based on current expectations on the date of this press release and involve a number of risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ significantly, including those risks set forth in the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and any subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-K and other SEC-filed documents. Such filing copies are available on the SEC's website www.sec.gov . The Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise any such forward-looking statements, whether as the result of new developments or otherwise. Readers are cautioned not to rely on forward-looking statements.

