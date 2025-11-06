

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Dentsply Sirona Inc (XRAY):



Earnings: -$427 million in Q3 vs. -$494 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$2.14 in Q3 vs. -$2.46 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Dentsply Sirona Inc reported adjusted earnings of $74 million or $0.37 per share for the period.



Analysts projected $0.45 per share Revenue: $904 million in Q3 vs. $951 million in the same period last year.



-Guidance: Full year revenue guidance: $3.6 - $3.7 Bln



