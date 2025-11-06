Veracyte, Inc. (Nasdaq: VCYT) a leading cancer diagnostics company, announced today it will participate in the following investor conferences.

Wolfe Research Healthcare Conference New York, NY

Fireside Chat on November 17th at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time

Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference London, UK

Fireside Chat on November 20th at 11:30 a.m. Greenwich Mean Time

Stephens Annual Investment Conference Nashville, TN

Fireside Chat on November 20th at 11:00 a.m. Central Time

Live audio webcasts of the company's presentations will be available by visiting Veracyte's website at http://investor.veracyte.com/events-presentations. Replays of the webcasts will be available for 90 days after each live presentation broadcast.

About Veracyte

Veracyte (Nasdaq: VCYT) is a global diagnostics company whose vision is to transform cancer care for patients all over the world. We empower clinicians with the high-value insights they need to guide and assure patients at pivotal moments in the race to diagnose and treat cancer. Our Veracyte Diagnostics Platform delivers high-performing cancer tests that are fueled by broad genomic and clinical data, deep bioinformatic and AI capabilities, and a powerful evidence-generation engine, which ultimately drives durable reimbursement and guideline inclusion for our tests, along with new insights to support continued innovation and pipeline development. For more information, please visit www.veracyte.com or follow us on LinkedIn or X (Twitter).

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20251106918609/en/

Contacts:

Investors:

Shayla Gorman

investors@veracyte.com

(619) 393-1545

Media:

Karen Possemato

media@veracyte.com