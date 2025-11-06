Sixteen of the first seventeen drill holes received to date have intersected greater than 100 g/t*m gold intersections

Rhosgobel discovery significantly expanded with results from an additional 7 drill holes completed in 2025

Highlights include DDRCRG-25-014 returning 107.9 m of 1.01 g/t Au from surface, including 37.9 m of 1.41 g/t Au; DDRCRG-25-016 returning 67.5 m of 1.03 g/t Au from surface; DDRCRG-25-011 returning 67.0 m of 1.02 g/t Au ; DDRCRG-25-012 returning 50.0 m of 1.00 g/t Au ; DDRCRG-25-015 returning 37.0 m of 1.03 g/t Au and DDRCRG-25-017 returning 297.0 m of 0.61 g/t Au from surface , including 28.5 m of 2.20 g/t Au

Assay results confirm gold mineralization over a strike length of 575 m with visible gold observed in sheeted quartz veining over the entire 1.1 km strike length drilled this year

Results pending for an additional 26 holes completed at Rhosgobel in 2025

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 6, 2025) - Sitka Gold Corp. (TSXV: SIG) (FSE: 1RF) (OTCQB: SITKF) ("Sitka" or the "Company") is pleased to announce additional analytical results for seven diamond drill holes completed at the Rhosgobel intrusion target located at its 100% owned, road accessible RC Gold Project ("RC Gold" or the "Project") within the Yukon's prolific Tombstone Gold Belt. The 2025 drill program was successfully completed on time and under budget and consisted of 91 diamond drill holes for a total 31,841 metres including 43 holes (12,722 m) at Rhosgobel, 26 holes (10,494 m) at Blackjack/Saddle, 10 holes (4,401 m) at Eiger, 6 holes (2,171 m) at Contact Zone, 3 holes (1,044 m) at Pukelman, 2 holes (606 m) at May-Qu and 1 hole (401 m) at Bear Paw Breccia Zone. Assays are currently pending for 55 drill holes completed at RC Gold.





"We are very pleased with the continued success of our drilling at the Rhosgobel discovery, where results from an additional seven drill holes have significantly expanded the discovery footprint," stated Cor Coe, CEO and Director of Sitka. "The consistently strong gold grades and broad mineralized intervals, such as 107.9 metres of 1.01 g/t gold from surface in DDRCRG-25-014 and 297.0 m of 0.61 g/t Au from surface, including 28.5 metres of 2.20 g/t gold, in hole DDRCRG-25-017, further confirm the strength and continuity of this growing gold system that begins at surface. With visible gold observed in sheeted quartz veining across the entire 1.1 kilometre strike drilled this year and assays now confirming gold mineralization over 575 metres of strike, Rhosgobel is rapidly emerging as a significant new gold discovery within our RC Gold Project. The fact that 16 of the first 17 holes have returned intersections exceeding 100 gram-metres of gold further underscores both the scale and consistency of this system. We eagerly await results from the remaining 26 holes completed at Rhosgobel as we continue to define the size and potential of this exciting new gold zone."

Figure 1: A plan map of the Rhosgobel Intrusion target showing the diamond drilling completed in 2024 and 2025 along with shallow reverse circulation drill holes completed in 1995. All holes have intersected reduced intrusion-related gold system (RIRGS) style mineralization including centimetre-scale, sheeted, quartz veins and larger, metre-scale quartz, and quartz-tourmaline veins (and breccias) cutting the feldspar megacrystic quartz monzonite intrusion. Multiple occurrences of visible gold have been observed in most of the diamond drill holes completed to date (yellow stars).

Figure 2a: A cross section showing drill hole DDRCRG-25-011

Figure 2b: A cross section showing drill hole DDRCRG-25-012.

Figure 2c: A cross section showing drill holes DDRCRG-25-014 and 016.

Figure 2d: A cross section showing drill hole DDRCRG-25-017.

Figure 2e: A cross section showing drill holes DDRCRG-25-013 and DDRCRG-25-015.

Figure 3: A plan map of the broader Rhosgobel Intrusion target area that is supported by a large 2.0 km x 1.5 km gold-in-soil anomaly which covers the central part of the intrusion. While drilling to date has only been focused on the core of this target area, geochemical results from soil sampling have been shown to strongly correlate with in situ gold mineralization at Rhosgobel.

Figure 4: An example of drill core from DDRCRG-25-014 of strongly oxidized megacrystic quartz monzonite with sheeted quartz-sulphide veins from the 109.7 m interval of 1.01 g/t Au from 11.0 m, including 2.5 m of 5.86 g/t Au from 95.5 m.

Figure 5: Examples of visible gold in Rhosgobel drilling. Note the large whitish scheelite (tungsten mineralization) crystal on the right side of the DDRCRG-25-012 photo.

RHOSGOBEL DRILLING

To date, 43 holes totalling approximately 12,722 m have been completed at Rhosgobel. All holes drilled have intersected significant reduced intrusion-related gold (RIRGS) style mineralization including centimetre-scale, sheeted, quartz veins and larger, metre-scale quartz, and quartz-tourmaline veins (and breccias) cutting the feldspar megacrystic quartz monzonite intrusion. Visible gold has been observed within all styles of veins and is often associated with bismuthinite, scheelite, and molybdenite. Drilling to date has traced mineralization over a strike length of approximately 1.1 kilometres within a large 2.0 km x 1.5 km surface signature represented by a gold-in-soil anomaly with values up to >500 ppb (Figure 3). Gold mineralization at Rhosgobel begins at surface, extends to a depth of over 400 metres and remains open in all directions. Sixteen of the first seventeen diamond drill holes, including the two discovery holes drilled in 2024, have intersected >100 gram-metres gold (g/t Au*m) over a strike length of 575 m. Assays are pending on all remaining holes.

* While visible gold observations are very encouraging and confirm the presence of gold mineralization, they are not intended to imply potential gold grades. Gold assays will be published after they are received from the lab for mineralized intervals in which visible gold particles were noted.





TUNGSTEN AT RHOSGOBEL

The company has submitted additional samples from drill hole DDRCRG-25-004 for tungsten analysis including a lithium borate fusion with an XRF finish, sodium peroxide fusion with and ICS-AES finish, and 4-acid digest with ICS-MS finish to compare results and to follow up on the positive results obtained from hole DDRCRG-24-002, which intersected zones of high-grade tungsten (6.98 m of 0.39% WO3, and 0.61 m of 4.73 % WO3) within broad zones of lower grade tungsten mineralization (75.5 m of 0.132 % WO3, and 46.19 m of 0.121 % WO3). Gold assays for hole 002 returned 173.3 metres of 0.60 g/t gold from 97.0 metres, including 28.4 metres of 1.40 g/t gold from 105.0 metres, and 12.4 metres of 2.40 g/t gold from 121.0 metres (see news release dated September 18, 2025). Once results of the current test work have been completed and reviewed, additional samples will be submitted to assess the tungsten distribution at Rhosgobel.

Tungsten mineralization, primarily as the mineral scheelite, has been observed in all of the drill holes completed to date at Rhosgobel and occurs as coarse (up to 5cm) scheelite crystals within the sub-metre scale quartz, and quartz tourmaline veins and as smaller (0.5-1 cm) crystals with the centimetre-scale sheeted quartz veins. The Company is very encouraged by these initial analytical results, however, additional work is needed to further investigate the nature and distribution of tungsten mineralization and its potential economic significance at Rhosgobel as a by-product of potential gold production.





Figure 6: Example of scheelite (top picture), a common tungsten mineral, illuminated by ultra-violet light with visible gold and bismuthinite (red circles) in a quartz vein in drill core from the Rhosgobel intrusion along with an additional example of visible gold (bottom picture), both observed in DDRCRG-25-042.

Figure 7: Regional map of the RC Gold Project located in the western portion of Yukon's prolific Tombstone Gold Belt.

Figure 8*: A plan map of the Clear Creek Intrusive Complex (CCIC) showing the updated resource areas at Blackjack and Eiger, and the six additional areas that have drill targets indicated by the mauve hatched areas. The map highlights the numerous drill targets that Sitka has outlined within the CCIC which all are connected by the road network on the project and occur in an area measuring five (5) km north-south and twelve (12) km east-west. Additional areas highlighted by strong gold in soil anomalies are being advanced to the drill ready stage with additional geological work in 2025.

Quality Assurance/Quality Control

On receipt from the drill site, the HTW/NTW-sized drill core was systematically logged for geological attributes, photographed and sampled at Sitka's core logging facility. Sample lengths as small as 0.3 m were used to isolate features of interest, otherwise a default 2 m downhole sample length was used. Each sample is identified by a unique sample tag number which is placed in the bag containing the core to be assayed. Core was cut in half lengthwise along a predetermined line, with one-half (same half, consistently) collected for analysis and one-half stored as a record. Standard reference materials, blanks and duplicate samples were inserted by Sitka personnel at regular intervals into the sample stream. Bagged samples were placed in secure bins to ensure integrity during transport. They were delivered by Sitka personnel or a contract expeditor to ALS Laboratories' preparatory facility in Whitehorse, Yukon, with analyses completed in North Vancouver.

ALS is accredited to ISO 17025:2005 UKAS ref. 4028 for its laboratory analysis. Samples were crushed by ALS to over 70 per cent passing below two millimetres and split using a riffle splitter. One-thousand-gram splits were pulverized to over 85 per cent passing below 75 microns. Gold determinations are by fire assay with an inductively coupled plasma mass spectroscopy (ICP-AES) finish on 50 g subsamples of the prepared pulp (ALS code: Au-ICP-22). Any sample returning over 10 g/t gold was re-analyzed by fire assay with a gravimetric finish on a 50 g subsample (ALS code: Au-GRA21). In addition, a 51-element analysis was performed on a 0.5 g subsample of the prepared pulps by an aqua regia digestion followed by an inductively coupled plasma mass spectroscopy (ICP-MS) finish (ALS code: ME-MS41).

About Sitka's Flagship RC Gold Project

Sitka's 100% owned RC Gold Project consists of a 431 square kilometre contiguous district-scale land package located in the heart of Yukon's Tombstone Gold Belt. The project is located approximately 100 kilometres east of Dawson City, which has a 5,000 foot paved runway, and is accessed via a secondary gravel road from the Klondike Highway which is usable year-round and is an approximate 2 hour drive from Dawson City. It is the largest consolidated land package strategically positioned mid-way between the Eagle Gold Mine and the past producing Brewery Creek Gold Mine.

The RC Gold Project now has pit-constrained mineral resources that are contained in two zones: the Blackjack and Eiger gold deposits with 1,291,000 ounces of gold in 39,962,000 tonnes grading 1.01 g/t gold in an indicated category and 1,044,000 ounces of gold in 34,603,000 tonnes grading 0.94 g/t in an inferred category at Blackjack and 440,000 ounces of gold in 27,362,000 tonnes grading 0.50 g/t gold in an inferred category at Eiger. These resource estimate numbers are supported by the recently updated technical report for RC Gold, prepared in accordance with NI 43-101 standards, entitled "Clear Creek Property, RC Gold Project NI 43-101 Technical Report Dawson Mining District, Yukon Territory", prepared by Ronald G. Simpson, P. Geo., of GeoSim Services Inc. with an effective date of January 21, 2025. This report is available on SEDAR+ (http://www.sedarplus.ca) and on the Company's website (www.sitkagoldcorp.com).

Both of these deposits begin at surface, are potentially open pit minable and Initial bottle roll metallurgical testing confirmed the non-refractory characteristics of the gold mineralization and returned gold extraction rates averaging around 85%. Further metallurgical testwork in 2024 returned recoveries ranging from 77.6 to 93% for gravity followed by cyanidation.

For the purposes of the current resource model, it is assumed that a likely mill flowsheet would consist of a gravimetric, flotation, and cyanidation circuit.

The company has now completed 165 diamond drill holes for a total of 59,770 metres across the Clear Creek Intrusive Complex (CCIC), and an additional 3 holes for 858 metres in the May-Qu Intrusion. Drilling continues to outline higher grade mineralization at all zones including hole DDRCCC-24-068 at Blackjack which intersected 678.1 metres of 1.04 g/t gold starting from surface (see news release dated October 21, 2024), and hole DDRCCC-25-075 which intersected 352.8 metres of 1.55 g/t gold including 108.9 metres of 3.27 g/t gold and 45.0 metres of 4.52 g/t gold (see news release dated April 22, 2025). Drilling in 2024/2025 has resulted in the discovery of a new higher grade zone at Rhosgobel including hole DDRCRG-25-010 at Rhosgobel which intersected 235.9 metres of 1.11 g/t gold, including 40.0 m of 2.01 g/t gold and 10.0 m of 5.29 g/t gold, from surface (see news release dated September 18, 2025).

RC Gold Deposit Model

Exploration on the Property has mainly focused on identifying an intrusion-related gold system ("IRGS"). The property is within the Tombstone Gold Belt which is the prominent host to IRGS deposits within the Tintina Gold Province in Yukon and Alaska. Notable deposits from the belt include: Fort Knox Mine in Alaska with current Proven and Probable Reserves of 230 million tonnes at 0.3 g/t Au (2.471 million ounces; Sims 2018)(1); Eagle Gold Mine with current Measured and Indicated Resources of 233 million tonnes at a grade of 0.57 g/t Au at the Eagle Main Zone (4.303 million ounces; Harvey et al, 2022)(2); the Brewery Creek deposit with current Indicated Mineral Resource of 22.2 million tonnes at a gold grade of 1.11 g/t (0.789 million ounces; Hulse et al. 2020)(3); the AurMac Project with an Indicated Mineral Resource of 112.5 million tonnes grading 0.63 gram per tonne gold (2.274 million ounces)(4) plus an Inferred resource of 280.6 million tonnes grading 0.60 g/t gold (5.454 million ounces)(4), the Valley Deposit, with a current Measured and Indicated Mineral Resource of 7.94 million oz gold at 1.21 g/t and an additional Inferred Mineral Resource of 0.89 million oz at 0.62 g/t gold(5), and the Raven deposit with an inferred mineral resource of 1.1 million oz (19.96 million tonnes at 1.67 g/t gold)(6). The QP has been unable to verify the information regarding the above resource estimations and the information is not necessarily indicative of the mineralization on the property that is the subject of the disclosure.

(1) Sims J. Fort Knox Mine Fairbanks North Star Borough, Alaska, USA National Instrument 43-101 Technical Report. June 11, 2018. https://s2.q4cdn.com/496390694/files/doc_downloads/2018/Fort-Knox-June-2018-Technical-Report.pdf

(2) Harvey N., Gray P., Winterton J., Jutras M., Levy M.,Technical Report for the Eagle Gold Mine, Yukon Territory, Canada. Victoria Gold Corp. December 31, 2022. https://vgcx.com/site/assets/files/6534/vgcx_-_2023_eagle_mine_technical_report_final.pdf

(3) Hulse D, Emanuel C, Cook C. NI 43-101 Technical Report on Mineral Resources. Gustavson Associates. May 31, 2020. https://minedocs.com/22/Brewery-Creek-PEA-01182022.pdf

(4) July 8, 2025,Banyan Gold Corp., News Release. https://banyangold.com/news-releases/2025/banyan-announces-first-indicated-mineral-resources-and-identifies-high-grade-continuous-zones-at-its-aurmac-project-yukon-canada/

(5 ) https://snowlinegold.com/2025/05/15/snowline-gold-expands-measured-and-indicated-gold-ounces-by-96-in-updated-mineral-resource-estimate-at-its-valley-gold-deposit-yukon/

(6) Jutras, M. 2022. Technical Report on the Raven Mineral Deposit, Mayo Mining District Yukon Territory, Canada, prepared for Victoria Gold Corp and filed on SEDAR (www.sedarplus.ca) with an effective date of September 15, 2022

About Sitka Gold Corp.

Sitka Gold Corp. is a well-funded mineral exploration company headquartered in Canada with over $43 million in its treasury and no debt. The Company is managed by a team of experienced industry professionals and is focused on exploring for economically viable mineral deposits with its primary emphasis on gold, silver and copper mineral properties of merit. Sitka is currently advancing its 100% owned, 431 square kilometre flagship RC Gold Project located within the Tombstone Gold Belt in the Yukon Territory. The Company is also advancing the Alpha Gold Project in Nevada and currently has drill permits for its Burro Creek Gold and Silver Project in Arizona and the Coppermine River Project in Nunavut, all of which are 100% owned by Sitka.

*For more detailed information on the Company's properties please visit our website at www.sitkagoldcorp.com

Upcoming Events

Sitka Gold will be attending and/or presenting at the following events*:

Yukon Geoscience Forum: Whitehorse, Yukon - November 16 - 19, 2025

Swiss Mining Institute: Zürich, Switzerland - November 19 - 22, 2025

Dubai Precious Metals Conference: Dubai, UAE - November 24-25, 2025

121 Mining Investment Conference: Dubai, UAE - November 26-27, 2025

27th Annual Scotiabank Mining Conference: Toronto, Ontario - December 2-3, 20235

*All events are subject to change.

The scientific and technical content of this news release has been reviewed and approved by Gilles Dessureau, P.Geo., V.P. Exploration of the Company, and a Qualified Person (QP) as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF

SITKA GOLD CORP.

"Donald Penner"

President and Director

