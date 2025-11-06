Atos International: Atos awarded by Madrid City Council the evolution and maintenance of its Artificial Intelligence platform

Press Release



Atos awarded by Madrid City Council the evolution and maintenance of its Artificial Intelligence platform

Atos to accelerate the implementation of Artificial Intelligence in municipal processes and its future evolution, ensuring the most stringent standards in terms of efficiency, responsibility and ethics

Madrid, Spain and Paris, France - November 6, 2025 - Atos, a world leader in digital transformation driven by artificial intelligence, today announces it was awarded by the Madrid City council the maintenance, the evolution and support services of its Artificial Intelligence (AI) platform, within the framework of the Madrid Artificial Intelligence Initiative (MAIA).

The goal of the project is to optimize administrative processes, improve municipal services and internal management, and offer citizens more efficient, proactive and personalized value-added services. The generative AI contemplated in the contract will allow the development of an ecosystem of artificial intelligence agents capable of helping citizens to solve their needs from the Madrid City Council.

Continuous evolution of the system

The contract, with a duration of three years and the possibility of extension for an additional year, includes the corrective, adaptive and evolutionary maintenance of the different services that operate on the AI platform of the Madrid City Council, as well as operational support to users and the Computer and Communications Service of the Madrid City Council (Easydro).

In close collaboration with the Madrid City Council, Atos will promote excellence and collaboration in the use of AI through technological surveillance, an innovation laboratory, a knowledge network, specialized trainings and technical and methodological support for the design and monitoring of artificial intelligence projects.

In addition, Atos will develop new use cases and enhancements to the municipal AI platform, while resolving incidents and adapting AI systems to technical or regulatory changes, offering support for both day-to-day operations and end-users.

New use cases and practical applications

Among the many use cases that Atos is developing, examples such as Clear Communication and Pipeline of documentary objects (text, audio, video) stand out, which highlight the potential of AI in public management.

Clear Communication aims to improve the writing and understanding of administrative texts, ensuring that they are clear, accessible and understandable for citizens, in accordance with the Madrid City Council's Clear Communication Guide. Thanks to advanced language models, the system can analyze the context, suggest reformulations and justify the proposed changes, thus strengthening transparency, efficiency and linguistic equity.

On the other hand, Pipeline of Documentary Objects allows the automatic processing of audio, video and text files, transforming their content into structured information through transcription and OCR, and generating vector representations (embeddings) that facilitate semantic searches and contextual queries. This capability accelerates the localization of relevant information and enables the integration of surge recovery (Retrieval Augmented Generation - RAG) systems to deliver accurate and contextualized responses.

José Miguel González Aguilera, Deputy Director General of Innovation and Emerging Services of the Madrid City Council, said: "At the Madrid City Council we work to improve the daily lives of the people of Madrid. We believe that the use of Artificial Intelligence in municipal services represents a unique opportunity for transformation in the way of relating to and providing services to citizens. This project with Atos is a firm step towards an effective and efficient digital transformation."

Diego Padilla, Project Manager at Atos, added: "This contract reinforces our commitment to the development of trustworthy, ethical and useful artificial intelligence for citizens. At Atos we put our experience and technological capabilities at the service of a more agile, efficient and citizen-oriented administration."

###

About Atos Group

Atos Group is a global leader in digital transformation with c. 67,000 employees and annual revenue of c. €10 billion, operating in 61 countries under two brands - Atos for services and Eviden for products. European number one in cybersecurity, cloud and high performance computing, Atos Group is committed to a secure and decarbonized future and provides tailored AI-powered, end-to-end solutions for all industries. Atos Group is the brand under which Atos SE (Societas Europaea) operates. Atos SE is listed on Euronext Paris.

The purpose of Atos Group is to help design the future of the information space. Its expertise and services support the development of knowledge, education and research in a multicultural approach and contribute to the development of scientific and technological excellence. Across the world, the Group enables its customers and employees, and members of societies at large to live, work and develop sustainably, in a safe and secure information space.

Press contact:

Atos | Laurent.massicot@atos.net

Attachment