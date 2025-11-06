

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - While reporting its financial results for the second quarter on Thursday, luxury fashion house Ralph Lauren Corp. (RL) said it expects revenue growth for the third quarter in about mid-single digits from last year on a constant currency basis.



Looking ahead to fiscal 2026, the company now projects revenues to increase 5 to 6 percent from last year on a constant currency basis, up from the prior forecast for growth in the low to mid-single digits.



On average, analysts polled expect net sales growth of 3.93 percent to $2.23 billion for the quarter and net sales growth of 7.25 percent to $7.59 billion for the year.



