

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Casio Computer Co., Ltd. (CSIOY.PK) on Thursday reported that profit for the first half ended September 30, 2025, more than doubled from a year ago, even as sales edged lower, supported by reduced extraordinary losses and higher non-operating income.



Profit before income taxes rose sharply to 11.736 billion yen from 4.839 billion yen in the same period of 2024, largely reflecting the absence of one-time restructuring and retirement costs recorded last year.



Operating profit declined 8.2% to 9.488 billion yen from 10.341 billion yen.



Net profit climbed to 8.050 billion or 35.30 yen per basic share yen from 3.580 billion yen or 15.58 yen per share last year.



Net sales fell 3.1% to 132.651 billion yen from 136.947 billion yen.



For the full year, the company forecasts net sales of 270 billion yen, up 3.1% from the previous year. Profit attributable to owners of parent is expected to surge 86% to 15 billion yen, translating to basic earnings per share of 65.76 yen.



