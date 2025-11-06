

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Parker Hannifin Corp. (PH) released earnings for its first quarter that Increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line came in at $808 million, or $6.29 per share. This compares with $698 million, or $5.34 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Parker Hannifin Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $927 million or $7.22 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $6.62 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the period rose 3.7% to $5.084 billion from $4.904 billion last year.



Parker Hannifin Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $808 Mln. vs. $698 Mln. last year. -EPS: $6.29 vs. $5.34 last year. -Revenue: $5.084 Bln vs. $4.904 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $7.10 Full year EPS guidance: $29.60 to $30.40



