

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Ralph Lauren Corp. (RL) announced a profit for its third quarter that Increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line came in at $207.5 million, or $3.32 per share. This compares with $147.9 million, or $2.31 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Ralph Lauren Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $236.8 million or $3.79 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $3.45 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the period rose 16.5% to $2.010 billion from $1.726 billion last year.



Ralph Lauren Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



