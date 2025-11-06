MicroVision, Inc: MicroVision Establishes New Aerial Systems Team and Virginia Office to Support Defense

REDMOND, WA / ACCESS Newswire / November 6, 2025 / MicroVision, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS), a technology pioneer delivering advanced perception solutions in autonomy and mobility, today announced the Company's new Aerial Systems team has established an office, testing facilities, and an airstrip in the greater D.C. area to further MicroVision's strategic expansion into the defense tech industry and intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance, or ISR, sector.

"We're happy to see our new Aerial Systems team get up and running and establish design and testing facilities in Northern Virginia," said Glen DeVos, MicroVision's Chief Executive Officer. "This small team of experts, with deep experience in aeronautical engineering, avionics, UAS development, and related software, is accelerating the development of our lidar-based perception systems for drones, unmanned guided vehicles, and mobile autonomous vehicles. Our solid-state lidar imaging and advanced perception software offer an unrivaled drone-agnostic solution for a broad range of ISR, mapping, and other defense applications."

"The MicroVision Defense Advisory Board is deeply committed to this world-class team and their game-changing technology development taking place right here in D.C.-the epicenter of defense innovation and procurement," said Brian Hibbeln, MicroVision Defense Advisory Board member. "This strategic location positions us to rapidly demonstrate capabilities and execute critical flight testing with our most important partners and collaborators. This technology is poised to become an essential operational asset for enhancing safety and mission success across the entire defense enterprise."

About MicroVision

MicroVision is at the forefront of driving the global adoption of innovative perception solutions, with the goal of making mobility and autonomy safer. Our engineering excellence, based inbased in Washington State, Washington D.C., and Hamburg, Germany, enables us to develop and supply integrated lidar hardware and perception software solutions. Our proprietary technologies enhance safety and automation across various industrial applications, including robotics, automated warehouses, and agriculture, and are instrumental in the development of autonomous systems. MicroVision's core technology, initially developed for the automotive industry, continues to accelerate advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving. Building on our history of providing technology to the military segment, our target offerings include semi- and fully autonomous airborne and terrestrial sensor systems. With our solid-state lidar technologies, encompassing MEMS-based long-range lidar and flash-based short-range lidar, integrated with our onboard perception software, MicroVision possesses the expertise to deliver safe mobility at the speed of life.

