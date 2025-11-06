

INDIANAPOLIS (dpa-AFX) - Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) on Thursday announced positive results from a Phase 2 trial evaluating eloralintide in adults with obesity or overweight.



The study achieved its primary endpoint, showing mean weight reductions ranging from 9.5% to 20.1%, compared with 0.4% for placebo.



Lilly said it plans to initiate Phase 3 studies of eloralintide as a monotherapy for obesity treatment by the end of 2025.



