Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 6, 2025) - CAT Strategic Metals Corporation (CSE: CAT) (OTC Pink: CATTF) (FSE: 8CH) ("CAT" or the "Company") reminds holders of the Company's outstanding rights ("Rights") (CSE: CAT.RT) of important, upcoming deadlines and details for the Rights offering ("Rights Offering") announced on October 21, 2025.

Under the Rights Offering, Shareholders received one (1) transferable right (a "Right") for each one (1) common share held (a "Common Share"). Each Right entitles the holder to subscribe for one (1) unit (a "Unit") at a subscription price of $0.0075 per Unit (the "Subscription Price"). Each Unit will consist of one (1) Common Share and one (1) Common Share purchase warrant (a "Warrant"). Each whole Warrant will entitle the holder to purchase one (1) additional Common Share at a price of $0.05 per share for a period of sixty (60) months following the closing of the Rights Offering. The Common Shares and Warrants issuable upon exercise of the Rights will be listed on the CSE under the symbols "CAT" and "CAT.WT", respectively, subject to the Company fulfilling the listing requirements of the CSE.

Under the terms of the Rights Offering, shareholders can oversubscribe for Units. If the Rights Offering is not fully subscribed, those electing to oversubscribe will receive their over subscription on a pro rata basis.

Important Details and Reminders

Rights expire at 4:00 p.m. (Pacific Time) on November 21, 2025;

You must take action to exercise or sell your Rights;

Rights can be bought or sold publicly on the CSE - symbol "CAT.RT";

Trading of the Rights on the CSE will cease at 12:00 p.m. (Eastern Time) on November 21, 2025;

Rights of ineligible holders will be held by Odyssey Trust Company on their behalf until November 11, 2025;

The rights offering notice and rights offering circular are available at www.sedarplus.ca.

Shareholders who hold their Common Shares through an intermediary, such as a bank, trust company, securities dealer, or broker, shall receive materials and instructions from their intermediary. If a holder of Rights has any questions with respect to the proper exercise of Rights, such holder should contact the Odyssey Trust Company, Trader's Bank Building, 1100 - 67 Yonge Street, Toronto, ON, M5E 1J8, attention: Corporate Actions; or toll-free by telephone at 1-587-885-0960 (North America); or by email at corp.actions@odysseytrust.com.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities within the United States, and such securities may not be offered or sold in the United States, or to or for the account or benefit of any person in the United States or any "U.S. person" (as defined in Regulation S under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended), unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws, or pursuant to an exemption from such registration requirements.

About CAT Strategic Metals Corporation (CAT)

CAT Strategic Metals' corporate strategy, as reflected in its overall Mission Statement, is to source, identify, acquire and advance property interests located in mineral districts proven to have world-class potential, primarily gold, copper, silver, tellurium and lithium. In addition to the Gold Jackpot strategic metals property located NE of Elko, Nevada, CAT also controls the Burntland Project located northeast of St. Quentin in the Restigouche County, New Brunswick, Canada, directed at the exploration and development of several Skarn-hosted copper-silver, gold targets. CAT's shares trade on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) under the trading symbol "CAT", and on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol "8CH".

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

Robert Rosner

Chairman, President & CEO

Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results, performance, or achievements, or industry results, to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. All statements herein, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking information. Forward-looking information in this news release includes, but is not limited to, statements regarding: the completion and timing of the Rights Offering; the intended use of proceeds; the anticipated record date and expiry date; the number of rights to be issued and the exercise price thereof; the trading of the rights, units, common shares, and warrants on the Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE"); insider participation in the Rights Offering; the anticipated dilution to shareholders who do not participate; the expected closing date of the Rights Offering; and CAT's ability to continue as a going concern and execute its current business objectives. Forward-looking information is based on a number of assumptions and estimates, including, without limitation, assumptions regarding the general stability of the economic and political environment in which CAT operates; the Corporation's ability to obtain all required approvals and consents, including CSE acceptance of the listing of the rights and the warrants; investor interest and participation in the Rights Offering; CAT's ability to access capital on acceptable terms; the Corporation's future growth potential and operating performance; and that general business and economic conditions will not change materially adversely. Although the Corporation considers these assumptions to be reasonable based on information currently available to management, they may prove to be incorrect. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to: the potential that the Rights Offering will not be completed on the terms described herein or at all; the Corporation's inability to obtain required regulatory approvals; fluctuations in general market conditions and the trading price of the common shares; dilution resulting from the Rights Offering or other future financings; the Corporation's ability to continue as a going concern; operating and financial risks inherent in the mineral exploration and resource development industries; the availability of financing; political and regulatory risks; changes in laws or regulations; and other factors beyond the control of CAT.

Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list of risks and uncertainties is not exhaustive. Additional information identifying risks and uncertainties that could affect the Corporation's operations and financial results can be found in CAT's filings with Canadian securities regulators, available under the Corporation's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

The forward-looking information contained in this news release is made as of the date hereof, and CAT disclaims any obligation to update or revise such information, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

