Das Instrument 1TY NL0013654783 PROSUS NV EO -,05 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 29.10.2025 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 30.10.2025The instrument 1TY NL0013654783 PROSUS NV EO -,05 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 29.10.2025 and ex capital adjustment on 30.10.2025Das Instrument 8CHA CA14875E1025 CAT STRATEGIC MET. EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 29.10.2025The instrument 8CHA CA14875E1025 CAT STRATEGIC MET. EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 29.10.2025Das Instrument 9LG0 NO0012885252 NORSE ATLANTIC NK 0,50 EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 29.10.2025The instrument 9LG0 NO0012885252 NORSE ATLANTIC NK 0,50 EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 29.10.2025Das Instrument EXJ DE000A1E89S5 READCREST CAPITAL AG O.N. EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 29.10.2025 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 30.10.2025The instrument EXJ DE000A1E89S5 READCREST CAPITAL AG O.N. EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 29.10.2025 and ex capital adjustment on 30.10.2025Das Instrument 1RT GB00BYW79Y38 NUFORMIX PLC LS -,0005 EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 29.10.2025The instrument 1RT GB00BYW79Y38 NUFORMIX PLC LS -,0005 EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 29.10.2025Das Instrument ALD US4385161066 HONEYWELL INTL DL1 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 29.10.2025 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 30.10.2025The instrument ALD US4385161066 HONEYWELL INTL DL1 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 29.10.2025 and ex capital adjustment on 30.10.2025Das Instrument K2I CA26926A1030 E-TECH RESOURCES INC. EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 29.10.2025 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 30.10.2025The instrument K2I CA26926A1030 E-TECH RESOURCES INC. EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 29.10.2025 and ex capital adjustment on 30.10.2025Das Instrument VIR ES0183746314 VIDRALA SA INH. EO 1,02 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 29.10.2025 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 30.10.2025The instrument VIR ES0183746314 VIDRALA SA INH. EO 1,02 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 29.10.2025 and ex capital adjustment on 30.10.2025Das Instrument 6PW JP3549120008 DIGITAL GRID CORP. O.N. EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 29.10.2025 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 30.10.2025The instrument 6PW JP3549120008 DIGITAL GRID CORP. O.N. EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 29.10.2025 and ex capital adjustment on 30.10.2025Das Instrument 9Y8 NO0010779341 ONCOINVENT ASA EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 29.10.2025 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 30.10.2025The instrument 9Y8 NO0010779341 ONCOINVENT ASA EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 29.10.2025 and ex capital adjustment on 30.10.2025