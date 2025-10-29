Anzeige
Mittwoch, 29.10.2025
Atomkraft feiert Comeback: Uran wird wieder zum strategischen Rohstoff - Anleger stehen Schlange
WKN: 870153 | ISIN: US4385161066 | Ticker-Symbol: ALD
Tradegate
29.10.25 | 08:12
184,98 Euro
+0,72 % +1,32
Branche
Industrie/Mischkonzerne
Aktienmarkt
S&P 100
S&P 500
DJ Industrial
NASDAQ-100
1-Jahres-Chart
HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
182,98184,8008:30
182,98184,8008:30
CAT STRATEGIC METALS
CAT STRATEGIC METALS CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
CAT STRATEGIC METALS CORPORATION0,0020,00 %
DIGITAL GRID CORPORATION29,2000,00 %
HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC184,98+0,72 %
NORSE ATLANTIC ASA0,6800,00 %
NUFORMIX PLC0,0010,00 %
ONCOINVENT ASA0,1100,00 %
PROSUS NV60,58-0,33 %
READCREST CAPITAL AG1,280-2,29 %
REEXPLORATION INC0,110+2,80 %
VIDRALA SA88,90+0,34 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.