Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 4, 2025) - CAT Strategic Metals Corporation (CSE: CAT) (OTC Pink: CATTF) (FSE: 8CHA) ("CAT" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the closing of its previously announced rights offering on November 24, 2025. The Company received 46,802,243 subscriptions for units pursuant to the basic subscription privilege and an additional 14,958,000 subscriptions pursuant to the additional subscription privilege (the "Offering"). As such, a total of 61,760,243 units (the "Units") were purchased for gross proceeds of $463,201.82. The net proceeds of the Offering will be used towards exploration expenditures at its Burntland Project and for working capital and general corporate purposes.

Each Unit consists of one common share (a "Common Share") and one Common Share purchase warrant (a "Warrant"). Each Warrant is exercisable into one Common Share at a price of $0.05 per share until 4:00 p.m. (Pacific Time) on November 21, 2030. The Warrants are currently listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the trading symbol "CAT.WT".

To the knowledge of the Company, after reasonable inquiry, no director, officer or insider of the Company purchased any Units. To the knowledge of the Company, after reasonable inquiry, no person became a new shareholder holding more than 10% of the Common Shares upon closing of the Offering.

Following the closing of the Offering, the Company will have 339,553,654 Common Shares issued and outstanding, before exercise of the Warrants.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities within the United States, and such securities may not be offered or sold in the United States, or to or for the account or benefit of any person in the United States or any "U.S. person" (as defined in Regulation S under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended), unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws, or pursuant to an exemption from such registration requirements.

About CAT Strategic Metals Corporation (CAT)

CAT Strategic Metals' corporate strategy, as reflected in its overall Mission Statement, is to source, identify, acquire and advance property interests located in mineral districts proven to have world-class potential, primarily lithium, copper, gold, silver and tellurium. In addition to the Gold Jackpot strategic metals property located NE of Elko, Nevada, CAT also controls the Burntland Project located northeast of St. Quentin in the Restigouche County, New Brunswick, Canada, directed at the exploration and development of several Skarn-hosted copper-silver, gold targets. CAT's shares trade on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) under the trading symbol "CAT", and on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol "8CHA".

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

Robert Rosner

Chairman, President & CEO

Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results, performance, or achievements, or industry results, to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. All statements herein, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking information. Forward-looking information in this news release includes, but is not limited to, statements regarding: the intended use of proceeds and CAT's ability to continue as a going concern and execute its current business objectives. Forward-looking information is based on a number of assumptions and estimates, including, without limitation, assumptions regarding the general stability of the economic and political environment in which CAT operates; the Corporation's ability to obtain all required approvals and consents, including CSE acceptance of the listing of the rights and the warrants; investor interest and participation in the Rights Offering; CAT's ability to access capital on acceptable terms; the Corporation's future growth potential and operating performance; and that general business and economic conditions will not change materially adversely. Although the Corporation considers these assumptions to be reasonable based on information currently available to management, they may prove to be incorrect. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to: the potential that the Rights Offering will not be completed on the terms described herein or at all; the Corporation's inability to obtain required regulatory approvals; fluctuations in general market conditions and the trading price of the common shares; dilution resulting from the Rights Offering or other future financings; the Corporation's ability to continue as a going concern; operating and financial risks inherent in the mineral exploration and resource development industries; the availability of financing; political and regulatory risks; changes in laws or regulations; and other factors beyond the control of CAT.

Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list of risks and uncertainties is not exhaustive. Additional information identifying risks and uncertainties that could affect the Corporation's operations and financial results can be found in CAT's filings with Canadian securities regulators, available under the Corporation's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

The forward-looking information contained in this news release is made as of the date hereof, and CAT disclaims any obligation to update or revise such information, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

