Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - Le 21 novembre/November 2025) - Further to bulletins 2025-1035 and 2025-1136 describing the Rights Offering, CAT Strategic Metals Corporation 21NOV2030 Warrants have been approved for listing.

Each Warrant shall entitle each warrantholder thereof, upon exercise at any time after the Issue Date and prior to the Expiry Time, to acquire one (1) Share upon payment of the Exercise Price of $0.05.

See the Warrant Indenture for full details and conditions.

_________________________________

Suite aux bulletins 2025-1035 et 2025-1136 décrivant l'offre de droits, les bons de souscription CAT Strategic Metals Corporation 21NOV2030 ont été approuvés pour la cotation.

Chaque bon de souscription donnera droit à son détenteur, lors de son exercice à tout moment après la date d'émission et avant la date d'expiration, d'acquérir une (1) action moyennant le paiement du prix d'exercice de 0,05 $.

Voir l'accord de bon de souscription pour tous les détails et conditions.

Issuer/Émetteur : CAT Strategic Metals Corporation Security/Sécurité : CAT Strategic Metals Corporation 21NOV2030 Warrants Security Type/Titre : Warrants/Bon de Souscription Listing Date/Date de l'inscription : Le 24 NOV 2025 Symbol/Symbole : CAT.WT CUSIP : 14875E 13 6 ISIN : CA 14875E 13 6 3 Boardlot/Quotité : 1000 Exercise Price/Prix d'exercice : CDN $0.05/ 0,05$ Expiry Date/date d'expiration : Le 21 NOV 2030 Transfer Agent/Agent des transferts : Odysssey Trust Company



The Exchange is accepting Market Maker applications for CAT.WT. Please email: Trading@thecse.com.

SOURCE: Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE)